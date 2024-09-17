Thousands embark on journey to 90s in İzmir’s Çeşme Fest

Thousands embark on journey to 90s in İzmir’s Çeşme Fest

İZMİR
Thousands embark on journey to 90s in İzmir’s Çeşme Fest

The western province of İzmir's tourist-friendly Çeşme district has hosted this year’s Çeşme Festival with a 90s theme, inviting participants to embark on a nostalgic journey through the 1990s.

Coinciding with the liberation of the district, the Çeşme Festival was welcomed with great enthusiasm around the province on Sept. 13.

Following a cortege march, which began at the marina entrance and ended in Cumhuriyet Square, on the inauguration day, the celebration proceeded with the local folk dance group’s performance.

Ayios Haralambos Cultural Center also hosted a talk titled "Çeşme in the 90s" on the opening day of the festival, which was attended by a number of local authorities, including the Çeşme mayor.

“The advancement of Çeşme is extremely significant, but we must accomplish this without breaking away from the values that define who we are. I believe preserving the remnants of our early years is highly crucial,” Mayor Lâl Denizli said, labeling the festival as a “sweet journey to the past.”

Noting that she herself is a 90s child, Denizli said, “I spent my whole early childhood and youth in Çeşme, where we played street games, went to outdoor movies with our friends and rode bicycles everywhere.”

Denizli noted that they would retrace the history of the district's gastronomy, tourism and health care practices to catch sight of what changes have occurred over time through the medium of the four-day festival.

At the end of the talk, the mayor awarded certificates of participation to speakers, and the day wrapped up with a concert held in the town square.

Concluding on Sept. 16, the festival featured a wide range of activities, including talks, concerts, exhibitions, workshops for kids and folk dance performances that evoked the atmosphere of the 1990s.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

LATEST NEWS

  1. Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

    Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

  2. Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

    Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

  3. Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

    Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

  4. Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

    Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

  5. Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

    Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
Recommended
Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

Erdoğan renews call for new constitution
Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
FM attends Jordan meeting on Gaza crisis

FM attends Jordan meeting on Gaza crisis
Life expectancy rises in tune with educational attainment: TÜİK

Life expectancy rises in tune with educational attainment: TÜİK
Turkish coach takes stand against anti-Türkiye banner on court

Turkish coach takes stand against anti-Türkiye banner on court
Ankara reiterates its objection to US-YPG partnership in N Syria

Ankara reiterates its objection to US-YPG partnership in N Syria
Türkiye urges UN states to support Palestines resolution in pursuit of justice

Türkiye urges UN states to support Palestine's resolution in 'pursuit of justice'
WORLD Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

A second wave of device explosions killed three people and wounded more than 100 in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon on Wednesday, officials said, stoking fears of an all-out war in the region.

ECONOMY China sanctions nine US defense firms

China sanctions nine US defense firms

China imposed sanctions on nine U.S. defense firms on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, describing the measures as retaliation for Washington's approval of military equipment sales to Taiwan this week.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿