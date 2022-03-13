Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

WASHINGTON

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points to spark the Golden State Warriors over defending NBA champion Milwaukee 122-109 on March 12, snapping the Bucks’ six-game win streak.

In his best game since returning in January after missing 2.5 years with injuries, the 32-year-old guard hit 15-of-24 from the floor, including 8-of-14 from 3-point range, with six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes.

“It’s not losing confidence. Never losing confidence,” Thompson said. “I’ve been through a lot. Just to be able to be out here and compete, it’s a blessing.”

Jordan Poole added 30 points for the Warriors, who got only eight points and eight assists from Stephen Curry.

Golden State matched Memphis for second place in the Western Conference at 46-22 while the Bucks, led by 31 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, fell to 42-26, second in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind Miami.

In Denver, Pascal Siakam scored 33 points and Scottie Barnes added 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to ignite the Toronto Raptors to a 127-115 triumph.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Jordan Clarkson scored a career-high 45 points off the bench on 15-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-13 from 3-point range, to lead the Utah Jazz over visiting Sacramento 134-125 despite 41 for the Kings from De’Aaron Fox.

Portland’s Josh Hart scored 44 points, hitting 15-of-21 from the floor and 6-of-9 from 3-point range, to lead the Trail Blazers over visiting Washington 127-118.