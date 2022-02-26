Thieves steal antique props from ‘The Crown’ set

LONDON
Thieves have stolen over $200,000 worth of props from the set of Netflix series “The Crown” while the production was shooting nearby, Variety has reported.

Over 350 items were taken during the heist, including a replica Fabergé egg, a grandfather clock clockface, a dressing table, crystal glassware and silver and gold candelabras.

South Yorkshire police are investigating the theft, which occurred when three vehicles were broken into in a lorry park in Mexborough in Yorkshire while a unit were shooting nearby.

Although the incident will not affect production, Netflix have issued a plea to help recover the items.

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” a spokesperson for Netflix told Variety. “Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

In a bid to recover the items should the thieves attempt to sell them, the studio gave a description of some of them to weekly publication Antiques Trade Gazette. They include a replica of a 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg, 12 sets of silver candelabra, seven gold candelabra, a clock face from a William IV grandfather clock, some Russian religious icons, a 10 piece silver dressing table, St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters.

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” Alison Harvey, “The Crown’s” set decorator, told the Gazette. “However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

“Police were called at 4.30pm on Feb. 16 following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster. It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken. Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry,” a spokesperson for South Yorkshire police told Variety.

