‘The Story of Sports in Anatolia’ shown in exhibition

ANTALYA

In celebration of the 102nd anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the exhibition "The Story of Sports in Anatolia" has officially opened to the public in the tourism hub of Antalya.

Organized by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the exhibition is part of the temporary exhibit project “102 Exhibitions for the 102nd Year: A Journey Through Anatolia’s Cultural Heritage in the Light of the Republic.”

It is being hosted at the Antalya Necropolis Museum.

Featuring artifacts that illustrate how sports developed in Anatolia from ancient times through the Ottoman period, the exhibition presents a cultural narrative stretching from the ancient Olympics and wrestling arenas to chariot races and javelin competitions.

Mustafa Demirel, Director of the Antalya Museum, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the necropolis area, where nearly a thousand graves have been unearthed and which dates back to the third or fourth century B.C., was inaugurated as Türkiye’s first Necropolis Museum in 2023.

Demirel said the museum is now hosting a special exhibition in honor of the republic’s 102nd anniversary: “As part of the project, Antalya was assigned the theme ‘The Story of Sports in Anatolia.’ The exhibition illustrates how sports have occupied a place in human life from antiquity through the Ottoman era, evolving into a form of cultural continuity,” he explained.

He noted that the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through time and that some sports originating in ancient times have survived into the present day in modified forms.

Pointing out that the exhibition consists of six distinct sections, Demirel said: “We display works under the categories of athletics, combat sports, equestrian sports, archery, sports equipment and festival or performance awards. Around 75 artifacts are on display, brought from the Antalya Museum, nearby regional museums, and 28 different museums in the country. These are carefully selected, high-quality, and unique pieces themed around sports, dating from the third century B.C. to the Ottoman period. The showcases include coins, awards and gifts presented to athletes, bronze statues and many other items.”

Demirel also noted the meaningful timing of the opening, as the exhibition launched on May 19, the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, and will remain open until Nov. 10.