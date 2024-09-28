The new star of Southeast Asia: Vietnam

EBRU ERKE

In recent years, travelers have been drawn to Vietnam for its museums that evoke historical memories, vibrant nightlife, tasty street food, Michelin-starred dining options, rising gastronomy, lively café culture and welcoming locals.

Once we get off the plane, our guide leads us through the less-traveled back streets of central Ho Chi Minh City, previously known as Saigon, where tourists rarely go, to enjoy a "local" breakfast. Our first stop is a sandwich shop, which is quite unexpected since breakfast culture in East Asia differs significantly from that in the West. Bread and sandwiches are not commonly seen here. The Vietnamese bread tradition stems from their colonial history with France. We find a snack bar with a long line, featuring warm, crispy baguettes on one side and a variety of sandwich fillings on the other. The classic preparation involves spreading liver pâté on a halved baguette, followed by crispy chicken that's been boiled, shredded, and deep-fried. We grab our Bánh Mì sandwiches and head to a nearby soup shop to enjoy the national dishes of "pho" and "banh mi" together.

Pho, pronounced "fo," is the most well-known dish in Vietnamese cuisine. It is a broth-based rice noodle soup typically made with either beef (Phở bò) or chicken (Phở gà). You can add lime, bean sprouts, chili peppers, and sometimes mushrooms or various herbs, particularly cilantro. Although it originated in Hanoi, pho is enjoyed throughout the country, with preparation methods varying by region. Just as in our country, the climate differences between northern and southern Vietnam influence the cuisine. In the south, the hot climate leads to a greater use of spices, and both spices and fresh herbs are abundant. When you order pho in the south, it comes with a generous side of mint, coriander, basil, and various aromatic herbs that may be unfamiliar to you. In contrast, ordering the same soup in the north, such as in Hanoi, will yield a much simpler presentation.

The same applies to "Gỏi cuốn," commonly known as fresh spring rolls. These are made by wrapping greens—varying by region—along with seafood in the south or fish and pork in the north in fresh rice paper. They are then dipped in a flavorful fish sauce called Nước mắm, which is typically consumed by hand. This rich sauce often replaces salt in Vietnamese cooking. Interestingly, in some places, a blend of shrimp shells and salt is served, not for sprinkling on food, but on fruits like mango, guava, or pineapple. It may sound unusual, but this practice enhances the fruit's flavor, as people believe that seafood sauces or salts add a deeper umami taste.

Interestingly, shrimp—especially the heads—are considered almost sacred in Vietnamese culture. After the war, as the country sought to revive its economy, shrimp exports surged. For many years, the Vietnamese primarily consumed the heads themselves, which is why they savor every bit when eating shrimp today and make sure not to waste anything.

As you travel north to Hanoi, you'll immediately notice the vibrant café culture. Vietnam is the world's leading producer of robusta coffee beans, which are known for their high acidity and slightly sour flavor, along with a rounder appearance compared to Arabica. Vietnamese coffee is often over-roasted, which creates a bold intensity that can be quite strong. To balance this, they add a generous amount of condensed milk and sugar — sometimes as much sugar as in our milk jams — at the bottom of the cup before brewing. This approach softens the flavor and enhances the aroma. While there are many modern cafés, I suggest visiting traditional coffee houses where you can enjoy a chat while sitting on small stools.

In Hanoi, coffee is enjoyed in a uniquely surprising way: with eggs! It might sound unappealing, but the flavor is surprisingly delightful. This method was developed by a Frenchman during World War II as a nutritious food alternative. Fresh eggs are whipped until frothy, and then filtered coffee and milk jam are mixed in, resulting in a flavor similar to crème caramel.

While I've often focused on traditional cuisine, the advent of Michelin in the country—especially in the past two years—has truly revitalized the fine dining scene. Vietnam is now recognized for more than just its street food; there are many talented chefs and stylish restaurants emerging with each passing day, but that's a topic for another article. I also had the opportunity to fly with Vietnam Airlines. Traveling with the local carrier offers a smooth transition to their culture while you are still on the plane. The pho I enjoyed on the flight and the friendly smiles of the flight attendants in their vibrant traditional attire were clear examples of this cultural immersion.

Must do:

1-Saigon:

The first place on your list should be the War Remnants Museum. This is one of the most comprehensive collections of Vietnam War artifacts in the world, so set aside a few hours for a visit. Explore The Reunification Palace, also known as Independence Palace, is a landmark building located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. It was the site of the end of the Vietnam War in 1975, when a North Vietnamese Army tank crashed through the gates. Today, the palace serves as a popular tourist attraction, offering visitors a glimpse into Vietnam's fascinating history and culture. The magnificent Saigon Central Post Office, Vietnam's largest post office and oldest colonial structure, is a vital part of Ho Chi Minh City's colonial legacy, which attracts visitors with its aesthetic and historical values. Ben Thanh Market is one of the earliest surviving structures in Ho Chi Minh City and an important symbol of the city. Notre-Dame Cathedral is one of the most famous destinations of Ho Chi Minh City thanks to its special architecture and rich spirituality and history. Explore Ho Chi Minh City's life by night walking along and enjoy some street foods and beer. Bui Vien Street is not only put on a beautiful and tidy new look but also Bui Vien Street has a full range of convenient services for cross-country visitors when visiting the city on the Saigon River.

2- Take a vacation in Nha Trang:

Experience seamless travel to all corners of the country with Vietnam Airlines' domestic flights. Enjoy a quick 45-minute flight from Saigon to Nha Trang, where you can stay at The Anam Resort. This world-class destination, entirely funded by local investments, offers a vibrant atmosphere. Don't miss the chance to wake up at sunrise and witness the dawn over the expansive beach right outside the hotel—it's sure to be one of the most memorable moments of your trip and your life. Consider taking a short boat ride to Mun Island, where you can spend a few delightful hours either engaging in water sports or relaxing in the stunning turquoise waters. Enjoy Thap Ba mud bath, which is actually a wonderful leisure tourist spot in Nha Trang. Tourists not only have a chance to enjoy perfect services by mud bath and mineral water soaking but also admire a fresh silky green space from a land of charming scenery here.

3- To feel Hanoi:

Enjoy a morning walk along the boulevards of the French Quarter to the Hoa Lò Prison Museum, where you'll discover the residents' fight for independence from French colonizers, along with the building's intriguing history during the Civil War. As you explore on foot, you'll come across stylish boutiques, bookstores, and cafés nestled in the shaded plazas. Remember to take photos of landmarks like the Opera House. Don't miss the Water Puppet Show, one of the oldest traditions still thriving today. Wander through Hàng Mã Street, known for its paper goods, and Hang Gai Street, which offers an excellent selection of silver. Be sure to visit the Temple of Literature, the country's first national museum, now honoring literary scholars. The intricate red and gold woodwork surrounding the pond provides a moment of tranquility before you dive back into the vibrant hustle of the city.

4-Ninh Binh:

Take a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Ninh Binh. And here visit Endangered Primate Rescue Center. Vietnam's oldest national park, spanning over 22,000 hectares, has inspired the world with the values of nature, of an intact jungle, and conveyed a message of animal rescue and forest stewardship. Cuc Phuong National Park is one of the most important sites for biodiversity and eco-tourism in the 42 percent forested Southeast Asian country. The Center currently houses about 160 individuals from 15 species and subspecies, including six species that are not found in captivity anywhere else. Besides its rescue duties, the Center has also led important activities including a program to release captive animals back into the wild.