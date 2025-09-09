'The Conjuring’ creeps its way to box office win for horror genre

'The Conjuring’ creeps its way to box office win for horror genre

LOS ANGELES
The Conjuring’ creeps its way to box office win for horror genre

It's the year for horror and “The Conjuring: Last Rites” was no exception. Its opening weekend tipped the genre over $1 billion in earnings for this year's domestic box office.

The horror sequel raked in $83 million domestically in 3,802 theaters, making it the third-highest domestic opening for a horror movie, behind “It” and “It: Chapter Two.” It's now the largest horror opening internationally, with $104 million in earnings outside of North American theaters.

The film also broke records for the “Conjuring” universe, securing the biggest opening weekend in the franchise. The movie's performance is a testament to the franchise's success in producing classic horror movies since the first film released in 2013, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for the data firm Comscore.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to the big screen in the ninth installment of “The Conjuring” as the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren who attempt to vanquish a demon from a family’s home.

The movie's opening weekend numbers are nearly double that of other successful horror movies this year, including Zach Cregger's August sleeper hit “Weapons,” “Final Destination: Bloodlines” and “Sinners" — all of which are Warner Bros. releases.

“Last Rites” blew past other titles at the box office this weekend. Disney’s filmed version of “Hamilton” landed in second place with $10 million domestically. The film was “perfect counterprogramming” to “Last Rights,” Dergarabedian said.

The rest of the top spots were taken by several holdover titles. “Weapons” secured third place during its fifth weekend, bringing in $5.4 million in earnings in North American theaters. The movie's debut partner, “Freakier Friday” took fourth place with $3.8 million.

The crime caper “Caught Stealing,” which debuted last weekend, rounded out the top five with $3.2 million in domestic earnings.

Rounding out the top 10 were "The Roses" ($2.8 million), "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" ($2.75 million), "The Bad Guys 2" ($2.5 million), "Light of the World" ($2.4 million) and "Superman" ($1 million).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

  2. Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Qatar

    Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Qatar

  3. Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

    Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

  4. Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

    Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

  5. DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week

    DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week
Recommended
Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries
Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life
Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert

Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert
‘SNL’ dominates Creative Arts Emmys as Obama, Lamar and Kimmel also win

‘SNL’ dominates Creative Arts Emmys as Obama, Lamar and Kimmel also win
MTV Awards celebrates music icons with Gaga, Carey, Martin

MTV Awards celebrates music icons with Gaga, Carey, Martin
‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
WORLD Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

Israel's military said it conducted a strike targeting senior Hamas leaders on Tuesday, as Qatar condemned an attack on buildings housing members of the Palestinian militant movement in the capital.

ECONOMY Services exports increase by 11 pct to $117.2 billion in 2024

Services exports increase by 11 pct to $117.2 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s services exports climbed by 11 percent in 2024, reaching $117.2 billion, up from $105.5 billion in 2023, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 9.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿