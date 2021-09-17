‘The Bodyguard’ movie gets a Hollywood remake

  • September 17 2021 07:00:00

‘The Bodyguard’ movie gets a Hollywood remake

LOS ANGELES
‘The Bodyguard’ movie gets a Hollywood remake

“The Bodyguard,” the 1992 movie that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot.

Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said on Sept. 15 that a reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development with a script penned by American playwright Matthew Lopez.

Lopez is the playwright behind the award-winning “The Inheritance,” a two-part drama about gay men in New York a generation after the 1980s AIDS epidemic, that opened on Broadway in 2019.

No details of casting, plot or a potential release date were given but Warner Bros said that Lawrence Kasdan, the writer and producer of the 1992 film, will co-produce the new version.

Houston made her movie debut in “The Bodyguard,” playing a singer who is protected from an unknown stalker by a former secret service agent played by Kevin Costner.

Despite being panned by critics at the time, it went on to become the second biggest film at the worldwide box office in 1992, and Houston’s rendition of Dolly Parton’s ballad “I Will Always Love You” became a classic.

Houston drowned in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub in 2012 after a long history of drug addiction. She was 48.

“The Bodyguard” would join a string of Hollywood movies to get a reboot. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starred in a 2018 remake of “A Star is Born,” and new versions of sci-fi classic “Dune” and musical “West Side Story” are due for release later this year.

WORLD California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

    Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

  2. Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

    Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

  3. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  4. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  5. NBA star proposes marriage to actress at Cappadocia

    NBA star proposes marriage to actress at Cappadocia
Recommended
Lion’s jawbone found in Kültepe

Lion’s jawbone found in Kültepe
Ceramic pieces found in Myra suggest ancient site older than expected

Ceramic pieces found in Myra suggest ancient site older than expected
Turkish capital to be mesmerized by Latin music

Turkish capital to be mesmerized by Latin music
Alternative, innovative Confrontation with the world

Alternative, innovative 'Confrontation' with the world
Oldest mosaic unearthed in central Turkey

Oldest mosaic unearthed in central Turkey
NBA star proposes marriage to actress at Cappadocia

NBA star proposes marriage to actress at Cappadocia
WORLD California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning on Sept. 16 in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada.

ECONOMY Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

The Turkish Central Bank’s total reserves rose by $944 million to hit $120.1 billion last week, for the first time since November 2016.
SPORTS Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 