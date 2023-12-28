The art of Melek Celâl at SSM

The art of Melek Celâl at SSM

ISTANBUL
The art of Melek Celâl at SSM

The Sabancı University Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) continues its series of monographic exhibitions, offering an in-depth exploration of significant artists and their contributions to Turkish painting.

“A Forgotten Woman of the Republic: The Many Ways of Melek Celâl” focuses on a pioneering female artist of the late Ottoman Empire and the early Turkish Republic. It can be visited at the SSM through April 28, 2024.

The exhibition is centered around the life and art of Melek Celâl, the first female artist to show nude works at the Galatasaray Exhibition in 1924, as well as the first woman to open a solo exhibition in 1935. Featuring a diverse array of the artist's paintings and sketches; as well as patterns inspired by Anatolian motifs; articles on urban planning, calligraphy, and Turkish embroideries, the exhibition also features a rich archive, including photographs, postcards, memoirs, and letters providing a comprehensive view of Celâl’s life.

Celâl stands out as a trailblazing female representative of the first generation of modern artists, born in the late nineteenth century in the Ottoman Empire and continuing their lives in the newly established Republic of Türkiye. As well as presenting an in-depth exploration of her life and works, the exhibition also delves into ways in which modernization was experienced in a nation undergoing radical change.

The scientific research project titled “Melek Celâl: Beyond Vision” is also featured in the exhibition, shedding light on her artistic technique, the restoration processes her works have undergone, and the structure, color, paint layers, and texture of the materials that she used.

“Regrettably, Melek Celâl, a versatile individual born into a prestigious family, navigating the transition from the Ottoman Empire to the Republic of Türkiye, has been overlooked in contemporary narratives of the Republic. In commemorating Melek Celâl, a true embodiment of Republic ideals, we see it as our responsibility to revisit this pivotal epoch in Turkish history and its aspirations on the occasion of the Republic's centenary,” Director of the Sakıp Sabancı Museum,” Nazan Ölçer said.

Celâl, raised in an educated and affluent family, received an exceptional education within the confines of her home. Although her name doesn’t appear in the official records of the School of Fine Arts for Women and the Académie Julian, it is likely that she attended these institutions as a guest student and continued her education by attending the studios run by prominent artists during her frequent travels to Paris.

Residing in Moda and establishing her own studio, she played an active role in the cultural and artistic milieu of Istanbul, hosting numerous artists and intellectuals of her time at her house, Villa Wohl.

Beyond her work as a painter and sculptor, Celâl was also an accomplished writer and critic. Her articles and books on traditional Turkish arts and calligraphy, coupled with her talks on the subjects, are as noteworthy as her identity as an artist.

She stands as a representative of the Republic, gazing towards the West, while maintaining a strong connection to Anatolia.

Melek Celal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity

Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity

    Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity

  2. At least 10 dead, 59 injured in Sakarya traffic accident

    At least 10 dead, 59 injured in Sakarya traffic accident

  3. Türkiye tells US to uphold F-16 promises as Sweden edges closer to joining NATO

    Türkiye tells US to uphold F-16 promises as Sweden edges closer to joining NATO

  4. Minimum wage hiked by 49 percent for 2024

    Minimum wage hiked by 49 percent for 2024

  5. US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

    US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine
Recommended
Dozens of French actors denounce lynching of Depardieu

Dozens of French actors denounce 'lynching' of Depardieu
Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Years Eve

Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year's Eve
More than a bubble: Turkish sparkling wines win fans

More than a bubble: Turkish sparkling wines win fans
Shakiras Colombian home city unveils statue in her honor

Shakira's Colombian home city unveils statue in her honor
Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report
UNESCO listing brings new shine to North African metal art

UNESCO listing brings new shine to North African metal art
WORLD US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

The U.S. government on Wednesday announced what it said was the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorization, with Congress now needing to decide whether to keep supporting Kiev's battle against Russian invasion.
ECONOMY New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

The New York Times sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft in a U.S. court on Wednesday, alleging that the companies' powerful AI models used millions of articles for training without permission.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.