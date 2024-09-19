Getty Museum returns artifact to Türkiye

Getty Museum returns artifact to Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Getty Museum returns artifact to Türkiye

A rare bronze couch dating back to 530 B.C., which was removed from a grave near the western province of Manisa during illegal excavations and smuggled abroad, has been returned to Türkiye by the J. Paul Getty Museum in the U.S. The number of artifacts brought to the country this year has reached 36.

Discussions about the artifact’s return began after research conducted by Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Getty confirmed that its provenance record had been falsified by a former owner.

The museum’s previous records for the artifact, standing on four legs, stated that it had passed through various European collections between the 1920s and early 1980s, when it was sold to the museum by a Swiss dealer.

Researchers found that the piece was illegally excavated in the early 1980s from a funerary site in the region of the western province of Manisa. According to the museum, remnants of linen still attached to the bronze bed were found by researchers to match similar fabrics, wood and bronze materials preserved within the tomb site, which was uncovered by Turkish archaeologists.

Timothy Potts, the director of the Getty Museum, said the return of the piece marks the end of a long-running effort between American and Turkish scholars to investigate the artifact’s origins and legal title.

The bronze “couch,” also referred to as a burial monument, is the latest artifact returned by the museum to Türkiye, following the repatriation of a bronze sculpture of a male head in April.

Potts suggested that the latest negotiation signals progress in addressing restitution claims with the country, whose government has been active in seeking the return of objects with ties to Türkiye’s cultural sites.

“We seek to continue building a constructive relationship with the Turkish Ministry of Culture,” Potts said.

In a statement, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı praised the museum’s cooperation in “rectifying past actions” that led to the artifact’s trafficking abroad.

He emphasized that the return of the work not only means the recovery of a cultural asset, but also an important victory against cultural heritage smuggling.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls

MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls

    MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls

  2. Turkish army uses local devices, sources say after Lebanon explosions

    Turkish army uses local devices, sources say after Lebanon explosions

  3. Wave of explosions ‘introduction’ of war: Lebanese FM

    Wave of explosions ‘introduction’ of war: Lebanese FM

  4. Armenia says it foiled alleged coup attempt

    Armenia says it foiled alleged coup attempt

  5. Türkiye ‘neutralized’ 50 PKK/YPG terrorists in n Iraq, Syria over past week

    Türkiye ‘neutralized’ 50 PKK/YPG terrorists in n Iraq, Syria over past week
Recommended
Movie based on The Sims video games in development

Movie based on 'The Sims' video games in development
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin debuts on Dancing with the Stars

'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin debuts on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Festival to bring music and sports together

Festival to bring music and sports together
Dutch musician to greet Turks in Alanya

Dutch musician to greet Turks in Alanya
Fashions Game of Thrones as creative heads play musical chairs

Fashion's Game of Thrones as creative heads play musical chairs
A smelly penguin wins New Zealands hard-fought bird election

A smelly penguin wins New Zealand's hard-fought bird election
WORLD Wave of explosions ‘introduction’ of war: Lebanese FM

Wave of explosions ‘introduction’ of war: Lebanese FM

The detonation of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon over the past days signals the “introduction” of a war, going beyond the daily exchange of fire on the border with Israel, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib stated on Thursday.
ECONOMY Central Bank extends rate pause for sixth month

Central Bank extends rate pause for sixth month

In a widely expected move, Türkiye’s Central Bank has left its policy rate unchanged at 50 percent for the sixth month in a row.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿