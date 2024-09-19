Dutch musician to greet Turks in Alanya

ISTANBUL
Dutch jazz singer and songwriter Judith Nijland is ready to hit the stage for the first time in Türkiye on Sept. 26 as part of the 19th Alanya International Jazz Festival.

Nijland, who participated in talent competitions from a very early age and fell in love with her piano at home, studied jazz at the Royal Conservatory in The Hague after studying Greek and Latin.

Nijland, known for infusing popular classics with a unique blend of different genres and jazz, will perform unforgettable ABBA songs live at her debut concert in Türkiye. In fact, she transforms the most popular ABBA songs into a completely different experience and is now ready to create a jazzy dream in southern Türkiye.

Q: At a very young age, you participated in talent shows. Do you remember who your idol was at the time? 
I didn’t really have one specific idol growing up, but I liked listening to ABBA, The Beatles and some Dutch pop bands. A little later in life, I also listened to Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Nancy Wilson. I think all of them combined influenced me one way or another.

Q: After learning Greek and Latin, you studied jazz at the Royal Conservatory in the Hague, can we say that Greek and Latin might give you a romantic depth in your musical journey? 
Studying Greek and Latin was really amazing. I loved the languages themselves, but also learned about ancient history, philosophy and archeology. It broadened my horizon and made me want to meet people from all different cultures. And it definitely made me more creative in writing and singing lyrics in a broad variety of languages.

Q: People often compare your voice to the sound of the late Karen Carpenter. What are your own feelings about your style regarding the artists you love to listen to?
Lately I listen a lot to Latin singers, like Astrud Gilberto and Elis Regina. The pureness of their sound really gets to me. And I hope I can integrate more of that in my own singing style.

Q: You have so far released six albums as a jazz singer and composer, which songs of yours still give you a thrill on stage? 
Performing entirely self-written songs gives me the most energy. But I also love performing famous songs in a totally unique way, like the ABBA songs. It’s always a thrill to make those lyrics really my own and share that energy with the audience.

Q: You are performing for the first time in Türkiye. Have you ever been to the country before? What do you know about Türkiye?
Years ago, I traveled to Türkiye. And what I remember most is the hospitality of the people as well as the beautiful nature and amazing cultural heritage, like the Nemrut Mount. I have never been to Alanya before and am eager to get to know the city and its surroundings. I also visited Istanbul, Ephesus, Diyarbakır and Şanlıurfa, a long time ago. So, I’m thrilled to be back and actually performing here for the first time.

Q: Alanya Jazz Festival welcomes you with your own renditions of ABBA songs from your tribute album. How did you come up with the idea of jazz touch for this big pop phenomenon?
Jazz standards from the Great American Songbook are mainly based on popular songs from Broadway theatre and Hollywood musical films. And as I was singing those jazz standards for a while, I thought why not do the same with songs from my youth, like the ABBA songs. I gave it a try and it worked out quite well, also because the ABBA songs are so good and much fun to work with.

Q: Which is your favorite ABBA song? 
It’s hard to choose only one, but I think Waterloo. The song is exactly 50 years old and was the start of their worldwide success. And it is still a catchy song. It has a strong melody that I love to sing in combination with lyrics that resonate in a happy but also more melancholic way. I think it’s truly one of their signature songs.

Q: So far, you have collaborated with musicians like Yuri Honing, Peter Beets and Teus Nobel. Who is your future dream collaboration as a jazz musician?
I like working with different musicians, because they always give me a new perspective and energy. I think that my future dream collaboration relates to new projects that would suit them best.

The 19th Alanya International Jazz Festival will take place between Sept. 26 and 29 in the historical Kızılkule Square, under the lights of Alanya Castle. Selen Beytekin, Cecilia Krull, Kimberly Nichole and Molica Molina, will also take the stage in the event.

