Artist Abramovic turns from the extreme to decompression

Artist Abramovic turns from the extreme to decompression

ZURICH
Artist Abramovic turns from the extreme to decompression

Serbian performance artist Marina Abramovic, known for works that push her body and her audience to extreme limits, is these days inviting people to decompress by taking a break from digital overload.

For a retrospective at the Kunsthaus Zurich art museum tracing her 55-year career, Abramovic created a new installation called "Decompression Chamber."

Inside, the 78-year-old artist invites visitors to put away their mobile phones, watches and any other distracting items, don a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and sit back in a deckchair to relax, lose track of time and reconnect with their inner selves.

Abramovic told AFP it was "my response to the overuse of technology".

"This allows visitors to get in touch with the here and now and go into their own selves. It is an opportunity to detach from the external and reattach to the internal," she said in an email.

It is a riposte to a world in which "the younger generation takes photographs with their phones" in an exhibition "before they have any experience of actually seeing the work" and engaging with it on a deeper level, she said.

The exhibition is the first comprehensive retrospective in Switzerland of Abramovic's work, and encompasses every phase of her more than half-century career.

The Belgrade-born artist is known for her performances that put her body to the test and sometimes push visitors to the darkest corners of the soul.

The retrospective, which runs until Feb. 26, mixes video recordings and live performances. To enter, visitors must first squeeze their way between a completely naked man and woman standing opposite each other in a narrow doorway.

The museum warns from the outset that the retrospective contains disturbing scenes.

"It's very, very challenging, but I'm happy I saw it, without any doubt," said visitor Winfried Knust, 61, as he left the exhibition.

"It opens your mind; it challenges you about what you define as art," he told AFP.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

    Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

  2. Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

    Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

  3. Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

    Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

  4. EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

    EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

  5. Australia to force tech titans to pay for news

    Australia to force tech titans to pay for news
Recommended
Christopher Nolan on ‘Interstellar’s’ cosmic success 10 years later

Christopher Nolan on ‘Interstellar’s’ cosmic success 10 years later
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker joins Booker Prize 2025 jury

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker joins Booker Prize 2025 jury
Rare Roman coin featuring Brutus sold at auction

Rare Roman coin featuring Brutus sold at auction

Ancient marble statue found during Greek road works

Ancient marble statue found during Greek road works
Turkish-Islamic era bath discovered in ancient site

Turkish-Islamic era bath discovered in ancient site
Rumi commemorated on 751st anniversary of Şeb-i Arus

Rumi commemorated on 751st anniversary of Şeb-i Arus
Renovated Atlı Köşk welcomes art enthusiasts

Renovated Atlı Köşk welcomes art enthusiasts
WORLD Russia will definitely respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will "definitely" respond to a Ukrainian attack on a southern airfield using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Türkiye has posted a current account surplus for the fifth month in a row in October, according to data from the Central Bank on Dec. 12.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿