Festival to bring music and sports together

ISTANBUL
Rixos Tersane Istanbul will be hosting the Rixos Tersane Istanbul Rowing Festival, a first in Türkiye, starting today through Sept. 22.

The festival will bring together the rich history and cultural heritage of the Golden Horn with today's dynamism, providing an immersive experience. High schools, universities, companies and clubs will compete in rowing competitions in their own categories, while participants will enjoy acrobatic shows, concerts, performances, workshops and various surprises.

Stage performances by famous musicians such as Zeynep Bastık, Kenan Doğulu, Sertap Erener and Sıla are among the events of the festival, which also feature the award ceremony of the rowing races on its last day.

The festival, which will start with a parade of the “Istanbul Gondolas” led by the illuminated “White Paper Boat” and a flight board show, will feature DJ performances by Gilles Peterson, Helena Hauff and Willikens & Ivkovic.

The second day of the festival will start with the High School Rowing Races. The events, which will include sea shows and acrobatics throughout the day, will continue with Zeynep Bastık and Kenan Doğulu concerts at 9 p.m.

On the third day, where educational workshops and tightrope walker shows for children will take place, Sertap Erener and Motive will be on stage at 21:30 p.m. DJ performances will continue with MIURA, Mor Elian B2B Pangaea and Lsdxoxo.

On the last day of the events, where the final round and the award ceremony of the rowing races will be held, Murat Dalkılıç, KÖFN and Sıla will take the stage. The concerts, which will start at 7 p.m., will end with a drone show at 9 p.m.

