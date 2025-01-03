Thai PM declares more than $400 million in assets

BANGKOK
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared more than $400 million in assets on Jan.3, her party said, including more than 200 designer handbags worth over $2 million and at least 75 luxury watches, valued at almost $5 million.

The youngest daughter of telecom billionaire and ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn took office in September as the fourth member of the clan to lead a Thai government in 20 years.

She was obliged to declare her assets and liabilities to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

She identified 13.8 billion baht ($400 million) in assets. 

Her investments were worth 11 billion baht and she had another billion baht in deposits and cash, her declaration said.

Her other assets included 75 watches valued at 162 million baht and 39 more timepieces, plus 217 handbags worth 76 million baht, as well as property in London and Japan, among other holdings.

She also declared liabilities of nearly five billion baht, according to the NACC document posted by local media, giving her a net worth of 8.9 billion baht ($258 million).

The prime minister's father and predecessor Thaksin, who once owned Manchester City football club, has a net worth of $2.1 billion, according to Forbes, making him the 10th richest person in Thailand.

Thaksin used the wealth generated by his Shin Corp telecommunications empire to propel him into politics, and his family has remained influential even during his years in exile following his ousting in a coup.

