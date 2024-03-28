Thai parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

BANGKOK

Thailand's parliament passed a same-sex marriage bill yesterday, paving the way for the kingdom to become the first Southeast Asian nation to recognize LGBT marriage equality.

The bill sailed through on 399 to 10 votes in the lower house, although it must still be approved by the Senate before it is endorsed by the king, and then published in the Royal Gazette.

After the result, one representative brought a rainbow flag into the chamber.

"Today society has proved to us that they care about LGBT rights," Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, an MP with the progressive Move Forward Party which has pushed for LGBT rights, told AFP.

"Now we finally we will have the same rights as others."

Across Asia only Taiwan and Nepal recognize same-sex marriage, with India's highest court deferring the decision to parliament in October.

And while the kingdom enjoys a welcoming reputation for the international LGBT community, Thai activists have struggled for decades against conservative attitudes and values.

The proposal will change references to "men", "women", "husbands" and "wives" in the marriage law to gender-neutral terms.

It also means LGBT couples will be able to enjoy inheritance and adoption rights in the kingdom for the first time.