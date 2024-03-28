Thai parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

Thai parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

BANGKOK
Thai parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

Thailand's parliament passed a same-sex marriage bill yesterday, paving the way for the kingdom to become the first Southeast Asian nation to recognize LGBT marriage equality.

The bill sailed through on 399 to 10 votes in the lower house, although it must still be approved by the Senate before it is endorsed by the king, and then published in the Royal Gazette.

After the result, one representative brought a rainbow flag into the chamber.

"Today society has proved to us that they care about LGBT rights," Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, an MP with the progressive Move Forward Party which has pushed for LGBT rights, told AFP.

"Now we finally we will have the same rights as others."

Across Asia only Taiwan and Nepal recognize same-sex marriage, with India's highest court deferring the decision to parliament in October.

And while the kingdom enjoys a welcoming reputation for the international LGBT community, Thai activists have struggled for decades against conservative attitudes and values.

The proposal will change references to "men", "women", "husbands" and "wives" in the marriage law to gender-neutral terms.

It also means LGBT couples will be able to enjoy inheritance and adoption rights in the kingdom for the first time.

Thailand ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

    Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

  2. The irony of Steve Martin's life isn't lost on him

    The irony of Steve Martin's life isn't lost on him

  3. Lady Gaga's next album is on its way

    Lady Gaga's next album is on its way

  4. FMCG market expands 80 percent last year

    FMCG market expands 80 percent last year

  5. German economy expected to grow only 0.1 percent this year

    German economy expected to grow only 0.1 percent this year
Recommended
Israeli strikes kill 16 in south Lebanon, including paramedics

Israeli strikes kill 16 in south Lebanon, including paramedics
Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow
Diddys US homes raided by US federal agents

Diddy's US homes raided by US federal agents
6 people missing after Baltimore bridge collapse incident

6 people missing after Baltimore bridge collapse incident
Venezuelas Maduro files election candidacy, opposition coalition blocked

Venezuela's Maduro files election candidacy, opposition coalition blocked
Putin says radicals behind Moscow attack, links them to Ukraine

Putin says 'radicals' behind Moscow attack, links them to Ukraine
WORLD Thai parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

Thai parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

Thailand's parliament passed a same-sex marriage bill yesterday, paving the way for the kingdom to become the first Southeast Asian nation to recognize LGBT marriage equality.
ECONOMY Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Israel has declined by 33 percent between Oct. 7 and March 30, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿