South Korean opposition plans new impeachment push

South Korean opposition plans new impeachment push

SEOUL
South Korean opposition plans new impeachment push

South Korea's main opposition party said on Sunday it will try again to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after his declaration of martial law.

Meanwhile, police arrested the defense minister in charge of the martial law operation, and the interior minister resigned. Both they and Yoon are being investigated for alleged insurrection.

Yoon averted impeachment late on Dec. 7 as huge crowds braved freezing temperatures in another night of protests outside parliament to demand the president's ouster.

Opposition parties proposed the impeachment motion, which needed 200 votes in the 300-member parliament to pass, but a near-total boycott by Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) doomed it to failure.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), said yesterday that they will try again on Dec. 14.

"Yoon, the principal culprit behind the insurrection and military coup that destroyed South Korea's constitutional order, must either resign immediately or be impeached without delay," Lee told reporters.

In exchange for blocking his removal from office, Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) said that it had "effectively obtained (Yoon's) promise to step down."

"Even before the president steps down, he will not interfere in state affairs, including foreign affairs," PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said on Sunday after a meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

This will "minimize the confusion to South Korea and its people, stably resolve the political situation and recover liberal democracy," Han told reporters.

But Lee and the National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik, both from the opposition Democratic Party (DP), called the arrangement illegal on Dec. 8.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources
LATEST NEWS

  1. SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

    SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

  2. Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports

    Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports

  3. November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

    November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

  4. Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

    Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

  5. Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria

    Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria
Recommended
SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources
Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports

Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports
Avalanche buries three taking Swiss Alps avalanche course

Avalanche buries three taking Swiss Alps avalanche course
Romanians demand to vote after scrapped elections

Romanians demand to vote after scrapped elections
Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia
With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad
WORLD SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

The Syrian National Army (SNA) continues its operation in Manbij against the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, having already taken control of 80 percent of the city in Syria’s north, Turkish security sources said on Dec. 8.
ECONOMY November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

Discounts offered by retailers during what is called “Legendary November” created a total business volume of more than 500 billion Turkish Liras ($14.4 billion).

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿