Romanians demand to vote after scrapped elections

Romanians demand to vote after scrapped elections

BUCAREST
Romanians demand to vote after scrapped elections

Romanians have protested outside a voting station near Bucharest together with far-right presidential frontrunner Calin Georgescu after a top court scrapped the scheduled run-off vote after allegations of Russian interference.

Georgescu unexpectedly topped the first round of voting on Nov. 24 in the NATO and EU member bordering Ukraine.

But the Constitutional Court on Dec. 6 unanimously decided to annul the entire electoral process as it was "marred... by multiple irregularities and violations of electoral legislation."

The annulment followed a spate of intelligence documents declassified by the presidency this week detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including claims of "massive" social media promotion and cyberattacks.

More than 100 people gathered at a polling station near Bucharest yesterday, the originally scheduled date of the run-off vote, shouting "Down with dictatorship," "We want to vote" and "Thieves."

Georgescu accused the authorities to have canceled the elections by fear he would win.

"I'm here in the name of democracy and always will be," Georgescu told reporters outside the closed polling station.

Georgescu, who has called the cancelation "a formalized coup d'etat," said he is contesting the vote cancelation in court, as is another far-right party, AUR, which has also called on its supporters to go to polling stations later yesterday.

Romanian authorities allege "preferential treatment" of Georgescu on TikTok, a claim the social media platform has denied.

In the declassified documents they also said Romania was a "target for aggressive Russian hybrid actions," including cyberattacks.

A new government, to be formed after the ruling Social Democrats won last weekend's legislative elections, is expected to set a

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources
LATEST NEWS

  1. SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

    SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

  2. Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports

    Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports

  3. November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

    November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

  4. Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

    Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

  5. Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria

    Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria
Recommended
SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources
Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports

Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports
Avalanche buries three taking Swiss Alps avalanche course

Avalanche buries three taking Swiss Alps avalanche course
South Korean opposition plans new impeachment push

South Korean opposition plans new impeachment push
Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia
With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad
WORLD SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

The Syrian National Army (SNA) continues its operation in Manbij against the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, having already taken control of 80 percent of the city in Syria’s north, Turkish security sources said on Dec. 8.
ECONOMY November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

Discounts offered by retailers during what is called “Legendary November” created a total business volume of more than 500 billion Turkish Liras ($14.4 billion).

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿