Avalanche buries three taking Swiss Alps avalanche course

LUCERNE

A giant snow slab broke away and barreled down a mountainside, briefly burying three people out of dozens participating in an avalanche course in the Swiss Alps on Dec. 7, rescue services said.

"Practice became serious," the Swiss rescue services Rega said in a statement after the avalanche hit members of a group of 40 people learning how to minimize avalanche risks.

The participants had split into several smaller groups to carry out exercises on the high mountain Oberalp Pass in eastern Switzerland when the 30-meter-wide snow slab broke loose shortly before 1 p.m., burying three people, Rega said.

Helicopter crews were called in to help with the rescue, but others in the group managed to dig the three out within 10 minutes before the helicopters arrived, it said.

"They were in good condition, given the circumstances," Rega said, adding that one had been flown to a nearby hospital for a check.

It stressed that rapid rescue was the most decisive factor for the survival of people buried in avalanches.

Rega added that it was crucial for companions, as in this case, to immediately call in the rescue services and start the search.

"Buried victims who are immediately located and dug out by colleagues using an avalanche transceiver have the best chance of survival," Rega said.