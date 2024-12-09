EU Leaders call for unity, stability following Assad's downfall

ISTANBUL

European leaders are urging unity and stability in Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime after 13 years of civil war.

"The cruel Assad dictatorship has collapsed," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Europe is ready to support safeguarding national unity and rebuilding a Syrian state that protects all minorities," she added.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the development as a “positive and long-awaited” change.

Highlighting the weakening influence of Assad allies Iran and Russia, she stated, “Our priority is to ensure security in the region. I will work with all constructive partners in Syria and beyond.”

Sources said that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Kallas spoke by phone about Syria's future.

France termed Sunday, when Damascus fell to opposition forces, as “a historic day” and extended its condolences to Syrians who endured years of bombings and atrocities.

“The Syrians have suffered too much. Bashar al-Assad leaves behind a country scarred by massacres, chemical attacks, and mass displacement,” the French Foreign Ministry said. It urged Syrians to seize the opportunity to rebuild unity and a peaceful future.

Fidan also spoke by phone with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot about the situation in Syria and Lebanon.

The call emphasized the need for an orderly transition in Syria, urging the international community to assist the Syrian people in preventing further chaos and terrorist organizations from gaining power.

U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner emphasized the importance of a swift political resolution aligned with United Nations recommendations.

“Stability in the region is crucial. Civilians and infrastructure must be protected immediately,” she told Sky News.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the devastating impact of Assad’s regime, which claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and forced millions into exile, many of whom sought refuge in Germany.

“The end of Assad's rule is good news. What matters now is quickly restoring law and order in Syria while ensuring protection for minorities and all religious communities,” Scholz said.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also called for an inclusive political roadmap, emphasizing, “The people of Syria deserve a better future. An entire generation has grown under the shadows of displacement, war, and deprivation.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani urged all parties to prioritize civilians and prevent a migration crisis stemming from ongoing instability. Addressing Italy's next steps, he pointed to the upcoming Doha meeting as pivotal in achieving a political solution.

"We agreed on the importance of maintaining Syria's unity. I reiterated my request that Türkiye do everything in its power to ensure the safety of Italian citizens and the protection of Christians and other minorities,” he said after phone talks with his Turkish counterpart.

Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter expressed optimism, saying, “A new era has begun after 53 years of Assad’s dictatorship. This is a time for hope, with opportunities for a democratic system where all voices are heard.”

Romania’s Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of safeguarding Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, and called for adherence to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which outlines the framework for a peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict.

The collapse of the Assad regime comes after opposition forces launched a rapid offensive west of Aleppo, capturing key cities and storming Damascus within 10 days. The advance, supported by defecting military units, marks a turning point in the Syrian civil war.

While the end of the Assad dictatorship signals renewed hope for Syrians, international leaders continue to stress the importance of reconciliation, protection of minorities, and ensuring a stable political framework to prevent further instability in the region.