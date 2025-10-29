TFF flags seven top-tier referees in betting scandal

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Oct. 28 referred 152 referees for disciplinary action after an internal probe found they had placed bets, including top-tier official Zorbay Küçük.

TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu announced at a press conference on Oct. 27 that 371 of the 571 referees working in Türkiye's professional leagues were found to have betting accounts, while 152 were actively betting.

Among those referred to the TFF’s Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) are seven senior referees and 15 senior assistant referees. Küçük is the only one among the senior referees who has officiated a Süper Lig match this season.

The other senior referees facing disciplinary proceedings are Egemen Artun, Mehmet Ali Özer, Melih Kurt, Muhammed Selim Özbek, Seyfettin Alper Yılmaz and Yunus Dursun.

Türkiye currently has 54 senior referees registered with the federation. Of them, 21 upper-division referees have officiated at least one match in the Süper Lig this season, alternating between the top league and the lower-tier 1st League.

The chief prosecutor’s office in Istanbul has launched a criminal investigation into the allegations. Prosecutors said the inquiry is being conducted in coordination with the TFF, Istanbul police and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) to determine whether any acts constitute crimes under Law No. 6222, which covers offenses related to sports betting and match-fixing.

 

