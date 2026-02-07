Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

Gülistan Alagöz-PARIS  
Facing mounting competition from China and India in its primary European market, Türkiye’s textile industry has unveiled a strategic plan to compensate for potential losses by expanding into the United States.

The Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association (İTHİB) emphasized that a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the U.S., or a sector‑specific Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), has become a strategic necessity.

Türkiye’s textile and raw materials sector closed 2025 with exports worth $11.4 billion, while combined with ready‑to‑wear, the figure reached $26 billion. Last year’s goal of maintaining export levels was achieved, and in 2026, the industry is focused on sustaining exports without losses. Yet global developments have made clear that new initiatives are required.

At the Premiere Vision Fair in Paris, held on Feb. 3-5, İTHİB President Ahmet Öksüz stated that while Türkiye exports textiles worldwide, Europe remains the primary market, accounting for nearly half of total exports.

He warned that China and India are aggressively targeting Europe, with China seeking to recover market share lost in the U.S. due to high tariffs and India benefiting from its recently signed FTA with the European Union.

Öksüz cautioned that the India‑EU agreement, set to take effect in 2027, will erode Türkiye’s Customs Union advantage. “This deal will directly harm us. We must accelerate negotiations for an FTA with the U.S. to offset the losses in Europe. Such an agreement is now a strategic imperative,” he said. He added that while Türkiye maintains balanced trade with the U.S., the advantage still lies with Washington, making textiles a critical instrument in negotiations.

Currently, Türkiye holds a modest 3 percent share of the U.S. textile import market. Öksüz argued that a bilateral trade agreement could raise this share to 5% within two years, significantly boosting Türkiye’s presence. According to data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), Türkiye exported $792 million worth of textiles and raw materials to the U.S. in 2025.

With an FTA in place, this figure could climb to $1.32 billion within two years, underscoring the sector’s determination to secure new opportunities in the American market.

