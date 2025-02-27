Texas child dies in measles outbreak

SEMINOLE

An unvaccinated child in Texas has died from measles, authorities said on Feb. 26, marking the first U.S. fatality from the highly contagious disease in nearly a decade as health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. downplayed a growing outbreak.

The death comes as immunization rates decline nationwide, with the latest cases concentrated in a Mennonite religious community that has historically shown vaccine hesitancy.

It arrives at a delicate moment for U.S. public health as Kennedy, who has long spread falsehoods about the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, begins his tenure leading the Department of Health and Human Services.

"The school-aged child who was not vaccinated was hospitalized in Lubbock last week and tested positive for measles," the state health department said in a statement, with city officials adding the child died "within the last 24 hours."

This year more than 130 measles cases already have been reported in west Texas and neighboring New Mexico, the vast majority in unvaccinated children.

Around 20 have been hospitalized in Texas, and officials warn the outbreak is likely to grow.

During a meeting of President Donald Trump's cabinet, Kennedy downplayed the situation, stating, "It's not unusual. You have measles outbreaks every year."

The outbreak's epicenter is Gaines County, home to a large Mennonite community, a Christian sect related to the Amish.

Texas law allows vaccine exemptions for reasons of conscience, including religious beliefs.