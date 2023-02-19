Tesla driver killed after plowing into firetruck on freeway

Tesla driver killed after plowing into firetruck on freeway

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.
Tesla driver killed after plowing into firetruck on freeway

A Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured on Feb. 10 when the car plowed into a fire truck that was parked on a Northern California freeway to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said.

Four firefighters who were in the truck when it was struck on Interstate 680 were treated for minor injuries, said Tracie Dutter, assistant chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, Dutter said. The car needed to be cut open to remove the passenger, who was taken to the hospital.

Photos showed the front end of the car was crushed and the $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged.

California Highway Patrol Officer Adam Lane said it was not clear whether the driver may have been intoxicated or whether the Tesla Model S was operating with automation or driving assistance features.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating how Tesla’s Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. At least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles while using the system.

Dutter said the truck had its lights on and was parked diagonally on northbound lanes of the freeway to protect responders to an earlier accident that did not result in injuries.

The fatal accident occurred around 4 a.m., and it took several hours to clear the freeway. The firetruck had to be towed away.

The Model S was among the nearly 363,000 vehicles Tesla recalled on Feb. 16 because of potential flaws in its “Full Self-Driving” system. While the recall is aimed at correcting possible problems at intersections and with speed limits, it comes amid a broader investigation by U.S. safety regulators into Tesla’s automated driving systems.

 

TÜRKIYE FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone
LATEST NEWS

  1. FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

    FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

  2. Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion

    Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion

  3. Red Crescent establishes special WhatsApp line for women, children

    Red Crescent establishes special WhatsApp line for women, children

  4. Search, rescue operations to be terminated: AFAD head

    Search, rescue operations to be terminated: AFAD head

  5. ‘Aid to quake zone should continue for at least 1 year’

    ‘Aid to quake zone should continue for at least 1 year’
Recommended
Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds

Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds
Abu Dhabi gas firm to sell 4% of shares

Abu Dhabi gas firm to sell 4% of shares
Australia to spend $4.8 billion on 2032 Olympic venues

Australia to spend $4.8 billion on 2032 Olympic venues
China still Germany’s biggest trade partner for seventh year in a row

China still Germany’s biggest trade partner for seventh year in a row
Long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32%

Long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32%
Donated clothing worsening Kenya’s plastic pollution

Donated clothing worsening Kenya’s plastic pollution
WORLD Blinken meets Chinas top diplomat amid balloon spat

Blinken meets China's top diplomat amid balloon spat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending spy balloons into American airspace, as he held rare talks late Saturday with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

ECONOMY Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds

Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds

The prospect of large-scale mining to extract valuable minerals from the depths of the Pacific Ocean, once a distant vision, has grown more real, raising alarms among the oceans’ most fervent defenders.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.