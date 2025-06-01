Terror-free Türkiye to be built together with youth: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

Türkiye will create a terror-free environment together with the youth, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, stressing the importance of the ongoing efforts to end terrorism in the country following PKK’s decision to dissolve itself.

Erdoğan attended the fourth edition of the Türkiye Youth Summit in Istanbul on May 31 and delivered a speech devoted mainly to the creation of a terror-free nation.

“Together with the youth, we will realize our ideal of a great and strong Türkiye. Together with you, we will proceed to our goal of the Century of Türkiye. We will together elevate Türkiye to a much higher level, to a distinguished level in every area,” Erdoğan said.

Türkiye will build a peaceful and prosperous country that steers its region and the world, he stated.

“Despite those seeking to divide us based on race, identity and sect, we, together with the youth, will build our biggest legacy, a terror-free Türkiye that unites together as one nation in unity and solidarity,” the president noted.

A brand new page will open after Türkiye eliminates the terror problem, Erdoğan said.

“We will embellish the margins of these pages with friendship songs, fraternity poems, and with the spirit of independence," he said. "In unity and solidarity with you, we will glorify this beloved country, which is the land of our ancestors, the heritage of our martyrs, and the home of veterans."

Citing recent achievements in the fields of energy and the defense industry, Erdoğan vowed that Türkiye will rise in the next period thanks to the dedication of the youngsters.

In the meantime, he exchanged phone conversations with the leaders of some regional countries, the Communication Directorate announced.

Erdoğan spoke by phone with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, the directorate said, informing the two men discussed the Türkiye-Hungary bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

Stating that they are working to enhance relations between Türkiye and Hungary in all areas, Erdoğan emphasized that cooperation will be further advanced in the upcoming period through the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and Joint Consultative Mechanism meetings.

Erdoğan also spoke with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev over the weekend.

Noting that the relations between Türkiye and Bulgaria have deepened with the important steps taken in all areas, Erdoğan drew attention to the ongoing efforts to expand the cooperation in the defense industry and energy.

Erdoğan recalled Türkiye’s efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war through Istanbul-based talks while stressing that Ankara is closely following Bulgaria’s sensitive policies on this matter.

The Turkish leader also exchanged views with Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on the phone.

Expressing Türkiye’s support for Somalia’s vision of development through democracy, Erdoğan stated that the support extended to Somalia in its fight against terrorism will continue to grow.

Noting that Türkiye’s solidarity with Somalia in the fields of energy and fisheries will continue, Erdoğan emphasized that cooperation in these areas holds promise.