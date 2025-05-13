Terror-free Türkiye bid should be run by parliament: CHP

ANKARA

Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Özgür Özel has reiterated that the ongoing process for the elimination of the terrorism problem should be executed through a commission established under the roof of the parliament in a way not to exclude any political party.

“What we say is that the process should run without excluding anyone. Parliament is the right venue to do this. A commission should be set to make necessary legal arrangements,” Özel said at a televised interview on May 13 as he evaluated PKK’s decision to disband and dissolve itself.

A social contract is essential for the success of the process and the only address for this is parliament, Özel repeated, suggesting that the commission to be set should also listen to the families of the fallen soldiers in the fight against PKK.

“If this problem is resolved through the social contract, then entire Türkiye will win,” he said, adding that the CHP will not take part in this if there is a secret agreement between the government and PKK.

He also repeated that the CHP will not join the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) bid to amend the constitution with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). “We underline that we won’t work on a new constitution with those who don’t comply with the existing charter,” he stated.

“They cannot run a process for changing the constitution. Our stance is very clear. They cannot do it despite us. We are the assurance of peace and the indivisibility of Türkiye,” he underlined.

CHP chief also criticized PKK for referring to the Lausanne Treaty of 1923 as the root of the Kurdish problem in Türkiye. “This declaration is a not a text that can announced without the consent of the National Intelligence Organization. They negotiate over the wording of the declaration since PKK ended its congress,” Özel argued.