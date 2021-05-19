Terror attack attempt foiled in southeastern Turkey

DİYARBAKIR

Turkey foiled a terror attack that targeted Turkish Air Forces’ 8th Air Base in southeastern province Diyarbakır, interior ministry sources said on May 19.

Two model planes used during the attempt were neutralized, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

No casualties reported, noted.

Diyarbakır governate also issued a statement that confirmed the use of model planes, according to a statement that said the attack targeted the air base in the province.

“The model planes were shoot-down and no casualties reported,” it said.