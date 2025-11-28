Termessos excavations reveal ancient tombs and sarcophagi

ANTALYA

Systematic excavations at the ancient city of Termessos in Antalya’s Döşemealtı district have revealed two monumental tombs rising 14 meters, the Dancing Women tomb, a tomb commissioned by a woman named Antiochis and sculpted sarcophagus fragments, while evidence of Late Antique damage was identified across the necropolis.

As part of the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List and dating back to the 4th century B.C., Termessos sits atop the rugged Solymos (Güllük) Mountains. The site has been excavated for the first time under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Legacy to the Future Project, led by Associate Professor Mustafa Koçak from Antalya Bilim University.

Work focused on the necropolis, one of the largest in the Mediterranean, where more than 3,000 tombs and over 900 inscriptions have been recorded. Crews lifted two monumental tombs after hundreds of years. Archaeologists conducted durability analyses on the original stones and created 3D digital models, with the stones set to be returned to the podiums once restoration is complete.

Koçak said the excavation revealed a unique tomb structure decorated with high reliefs in the area called “E1 Necropolis.” “At the entrance of the tomb, two dancing women are depicted holding theater masks,” he said. “The reliefs include grapevines and theatrical motifs. We recovered the head of one figure and sent it to the museum. The tomb will stand 14 to 15 meters high once fully restored.”

Another highlight was the monumental tomb podium commissioned by Antiochis for herself, her husband and her husband’s brother. “The four sides of the podium display reliefs of shields, spears, bows, arrows and armor,” Koçak said. “There is also a lion relief, a dolphin and a ship’s prow. Some weapons reflect actual armaments of the period, while others come from legendary accounts. Even armor believed to belong to Amazon warrior women is included. Termessos has many tombs with weapon reliefs, but this is the most comprehensive.”

Koçak said the team documented over 500 architectural blocks. Sculpted sarcophagus fragments, a seated female statue, a sculpted head and coins were delivered to the museum.

Evidence of Late Antique damage

The team also identified traces of damage during the Late Antique period. “Termessos is known as an untouched site, but apparently some interventions occurred in the Late Antique era. We found many lime kilns and sculpted sarcophagus fragments, most of which had been burned. This discovery surprised and saddened us,” Koçak said.

Koçak noted the site’s rugged topography makes excavations difficult and visitor numbers peak during autumn, winter and spring. “Parking is almost full, and visitors ask highly informed questions,” he said.

Professor İsmail Gökhan Deniz, director of the Botany Research and Application Center at Akdeniz University, highlighted Termessos’ ecological importance. “Termessos is exceptional not only archaeologically but also biologically. About 250 plant species exist nowhere else, including the Termessos crocus, a rare flower that blooms in late autumn. The site’s unique ecology and microclimate make it a biological treasure as well as an archaeological one.”

About Termessos

Termessos, founded by the Solymians, descendants of the ancient Lycians, resisted Alexander the Great in 333 B.C. due to its natural defensive position. The site, within the Güllük Mountains National Park, is notable for its forest preservation, rare plant species and endangered fauna. It is accessible via a private road off the Antalya-Korkuteli highway.