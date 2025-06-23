Tender for 5G planned in August, says Minister

Tender for 5G planned in August, says Minister

ANKARA
Tender for 5G planned in August, says Minister

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that Türkiye is preparing to hold the long-anticipated 5G tender in August this year.

The 5G service is expected to become operational in 2026, Uraloğlu said.

The 5G deployment will follow a phased approach, similar to the rollout of 4.5G, the minister added.

“Rather than covering the entire country in the initial phase, we’re considering starting with densely populated provinces. We plan to proceed gradually within a program,” Uraloğlu explained.

Uraloğlu highlighted the extensive collaboration between key government institutions and telecom operators in paving the way for Türkiye’s 5G transition.

“We’ve engaged in discussions with operators — both one-on-one and in groups,” Uraloğlu said. “We also held joint meetings with the Industry and Technology Ministry and Treasury and Finance Ministry, all coordinated by the Vice President [Cevdet Yılmaz],” he added.

“As the transport minister, my expectation is more investment—plain and simple. Instead of seeking to increase public revenue, our focus is on delivering a stronger communication infrastructure and making 5G widely available,” Uraloğlu said.

According to the latest data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), Türkiye’s mobile subscriber base reached 94.3 million with a penetration of 110.1 percent.

The number of 4.5G subscribers rose to 87.7 million as of the end of 2024, showed BTK data.

network,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

    FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

  2. Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

    Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

  3. Erdoğan to meet NATO allies for pushing Russia-Ukraine peace

    Erdoğan to meet NATO allies for pushing Russia-Ukraine peace

  4. Visa issue a ‘chronic barrier’ in Türkiye-EU relations, says trade relations rep

    Visa issue a ‘chronic barrier’ in Türkiye-EU relations, says trade relations rep

  5. EU court rules against Greece over Turkish association dispute

    EU court rules against Greece over Turkish association dispute
Recommended
Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June
Türk Telekom continues to expand its fiber infrastructure

Türk Telekom continues to expand its fiber infrastructure
Africa open to energy cooperation with Türkiye: APPO head

Africa open to energy cooperation with Türkiye: APPO head
Traders calmly look beyond the bombs in the Middle East

Traders calmly look beyond the bombs in the Middle East
Amazon to invest 40 billion pounds in UK over 3 years

Amazon to invest 40 billion pounds in UK over 3 years
US Fed official calls for interest rate cut as earl as July

US Fed official calls for interest rate cut as earl as July
Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list
WORLD Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

Iran said on June 24 that at least 610 civilians had been killed and more than 4,700 wounded in the Islamic Republic since the start of the war with Israel on June 13.
ECONOMY Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

The Turkish manufacturing showed signs of moderation in June, while business sentiment deteriorated slightly, separate official data showed on June 23.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿