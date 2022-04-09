Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

  • April 09 2022 07:00:00

Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

BEIJING - Agence France-Presse
Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Alamy Photo

Chinese tech giant Tencent will close its game streaming platform, less than a year after authorities blocked a merger that would have powered its drive to take on Amazon’s Twitch.

Beijing has stepped up scrutiny over big tech, launching a major crackdown on some of the biggest names in the sector, while the gaming market has also taken a hit owing to tighter controls on play time for minors.

Tencent’s service, Penguin Esports, has halted new user registrations and in-app purchases, and will shut down all services on June 7, the firm said in a statement on April 7.

The decision comes after China’s financial regulator blocked a merger of the nation’s two largest video game live-streaming sites over antitrust concerns in July.

The planned merger of live streaming services Huya and Douyu could have brought the combined platforms’ domestic market share to as much as 90 percent - and Penguin Esports was to be moved under the combined entity.

The tie-up would also have granted Tencent majority control over the combined entity, with the transaction valued at about $6 billion.

Tencent said its move was “due to changes in business development strategy,” adding that it would compensate users with coupons in other games.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Tencent’s domestic gaming revenues rose 1 percent. The total time spent by minors on games also dropped 88 percent on-year, the company said.

TURKEY US President Biden receives Turkeys ambassador

US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  3. ‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

    ‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

  4. Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

    Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

  5. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year
Recommended
Japan’s Nissan plans ’game changing’ electric car batteries

Japan’s Nissan plans ’game changing’ electric car batteries
India central bank cuts growth outlook on Ukraine fear

India central bank cuts growth outlook on Ukraine fear
Tesla inaugurates huge Texas plant with ’Cyber Rodeo’

Tesla inaugurates huge Texas plant with ’Cyber Rodeo’
Greece gets 3.6 billion euros from European recovery fund

Greece gets 3.6 billion euros from European recovery fund
Nations to release millions of barrels of oil amid war

Nations to release millions of barrels of oil amid war
Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions

Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions
WORLD China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China is battling its biggest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure.
ECONOMY Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Chinese tech giant Tencent will close its game streaming platform, less than a year after authorities blocked a merger that would have powered its drive to take on Amazon’s Twitch.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.