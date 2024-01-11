Ten criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in Istanbul

Ten criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Ten criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in Istanbul

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 10 people wanted by six countries with Interpol red bulletins have been arrested in Istanbul in scope of the "CAGE-30" Operation.

The operation was conducted by 46 teams and 117 personnel from Istanbul Police Department Immigrant Smuggling Branch Directorate. The 10 individuals that were arrested during the operation were wanted in Interpol's Red Bulletin, issued by Iran, South Korea, Syria, China, Uzbekistan and Switzerland, for a myriad of crimes including fraud, migrant smuggling, gambling offenses, and human trafficking.

Yerlikaya congratulated the police officers that participated in the operation and shared the following message on his social media account:

“I want our beloved nation to know that; no matter the size, no matter which bulletin they are wanted by, we will not let international organized crime organizations disturb the peace of our people. We will put them in a cage one by one.”

“I congratulate our heroic policemen who organized the operation. Our state will continue to breathe down the necks of terrorists and their collaborators, organized crime organizations, poison dealers and crime centers.”

Türkiye, criminals, caught,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ten criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in Istanbul

Ten criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ten criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in Istanbul

    Ten criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in Istanbul

  2. Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

    Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

  3. Zelensky says 'pauses' in conflict would help Russia

    Zelensky says 'pauses' in conflict would help Russia

  4. CHP, MHP unveil comprehensive mayoral slates for local polls

    CHP, MHP unveil comprehensive mayoral slates for local polls

  5. MİT adopts hybrid measures against new threats

    MİT adopts hybrid measures against new threats
Recommended
Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal
CHP, MHP unveil comprehensive mayoral slates for local polls

CHP, MHP unveil comprehensive mayoral slates for local polls
MİT adopts hybrid measures against new threats

MİT adopts hybrid measures against new threats
Top court annuls key article on online news blocks

Top court annuls key article on online news blocks
Erdoğan vows secure, peaceful elections

Erdoğan vows secure, peaceful elections
Turkish competition watchdog imposes daily fine of $160,000 on Meta

Turkish competition watchdog imposes daily fine of $160,000 on Meta
WORLD Zelensky says pauses in conflict would help Russia

Zelensky says 'pauses' in conflict would help Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Thursday that any "pauses" in Ukraine's defence against the Russian invasion would only help Moscow to re-arm and allow it to "run us over".
ECONOMY Regulations for crypto assets at final stage, says Şimşek

Regulations for crypto assets at final stage, says Şimşek

Türkiye is about to finalize work to regulate and control the crypto assets, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".