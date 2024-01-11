Ten criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 10 people wanted by six countries with Interpol red bulletins have been arrested in Istanbul in scope of the "CAGE-30" Operation.

The operation was conducted by 46 teams and 117 personnel from Istanbul Police Department Immigrant Smuggling Branch Directorate. The 10 individuals that were arrested during the operation were wanted in Interpol's Red Bulletin, issued by Iran, South Korea, Syria, China, Uzbekistan and Switzerland, for a myriad of crimes including fraud, migrant smuggling, gambling offenses, and human trafficking.

Yerlikaya congratulated the police officers that participated in the operation and shared the following message on his social media account:

“I want our beloved nation to know that; no matter the size, no matter which bulletin they are wanted by, we will not let international organized crime organizations disturb the peace of our people. We will put them in a cage one by one.”

“I congratulate our heroic policemen who organized the operation. Our state will continue to breathe down the necks of terrorists and their collaborators, organized crime organizations, poison dealers and crime centers.”