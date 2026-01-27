Temu, Shein retreat alters Turkish e-commerce market

ISTANBUL
The Turkish e-commerce landscape is undergoing a major shift following recent regulatory changes that have prompted Chinese platforms Temu and Shein to significantly limit their operations in the country.

The move is expected to generate an additional $1.5 billion in volume for domestic marketplaces, though industry representatives warn of potential inflationary effects despite reduced competitive pressure.

Temu and Shein, known for their aggressive pricing strategies and rapid growth, have curtailed cross-border shipments after new tax measures were introduced. Shein has temporarily suspended sales in Türkiye, while Temu has closed international deliveries, restricting its marketplace to products sourced from local suppliers, brands and sellers.

The decision is anticipated to reshape both the e-commerce ecosystem and traditional retail. While some view the development as a “rebalancing of competition,” others argue it signals the end of the era of cheap shopping for millions of consumers, particularly younger and budget-conscious buyers who had flocked to the platforms.

Seyhun Özkara, a member of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) e-commerce council, noted that the halt in sales could have mixed consequences. “Importers of low-cost products will now sell through domestic platforms. However, some price increases are likely, as the disappearance of direct price competition creates room for higher margins, which may have inflationary effects,” he explained.

According to Özkara, Temu’s transaction volume in Türkiye reached 43 billion Turkish Liras in 2024 and rose by 40 percent to 60 billion liras in 2025. With the new restrictions, around $1.5 billion worth of sales are expected to shift to businesses importing goods and selling them via local platforms, while demand for domestic alternatives may also rise.

The regulatory changes began on Aug. 21, 2024, when the duty-free allowance for individual overseas purchases was reduced from 150 euros to 30 euros. On Dec. 27, 2024, shipping costs were included in the 30-euro limit. Finally, on Jan. 7, 2026, a decree published in the Official Gazette abolished duty-free shopping exemptions altogether, effective Feb. 6, 2026.

