Temps drop once again, rainfalls grip west of country

ANKARA

The Turkish State Meteorological Services has declared a “yellow alert” for 22 western provinces in the country as heavy thunderstorms and temperature drops are expected once again.

According to the latest assessments, it is predicted that the inner and western parts of the country will be partly and very cloudy; Marmara, Aegean, Western Mediterranean, Central Anatolian provinces of Konya, Karaman, Eskişehir, Bolu and Düzce surroundings and western parts of the capital Ankara will have localized showers and thundershowers, while the rest of the country will have partly cloudy and clear weather.

The precipitation is expected to be locally strong in the north and east of Marmara, Kütahya, Denizli, Burdur, Eskişehir and Düzce surroundings, inland areas of western provinces of Aydın and Muğla, northern and eastern parts of Balıkesir and eastern parts of Çanakkale. It was advised that precautions should be taken against possible adverse situations.

Temperatures are expected to decrease by three to five degrees in western parts and increase by two to four degrees in eastern parts of Türkiye.

Meanwhile, the strong downpour expected in Istanbul has been taking effect since the night hours of May 4.

CNN Türk’s Meteorology Consultant Prof. Dr. Orhan Şen stated that Istanbul will be partly and very cloudy, with intermittent and local showers and thundershowers, with an average temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. Precipitation is expected to be strong in some places.

Şen said that temperatures are decreasing starting from tomorrow, and even snowfall will be seen in the northern parts of Eastern Anatolia and the highlands of the Eastern Black Sea. The weather will be particularly cold for the next four to five days, until May 9.