Teknofest concludes with spectacular air shows, world-class innovation

ISTANBUL

Teknofest has welcomed visitors on its final day in Istanbul, closing out five days of air shows, competitions and technology showcases at Atatürk Airport.

Organized under the leadership of the Industry and Technology Ministry and the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), the festival is the world’s largest aerospace and technology event.

From early morning, families streamed into the grounds. As in previous years, Teknofest stood out with its wide-ranging competitions designed to foster technological innovation in critical fields.

This year, more than 565,000 teams and 1.1 million participants applied for contests across 58 main and 137 sub-categories.

Finalists who passed the initial stages are set to benefit from over 85 million Turkish Liras (around $2 million) in financial support, while winning teams will share prizes exceeding 65 million liras.

Since its inception, the festival has hosted nearly 11 million visitors, offering activities that appeal to children, youth and adults alike. Highlights include educational workshops, simulation zones, science shows, concerts, stage performances, a time tunnel exhibition and the display of Türkiye’s national land, sea and air vehicles.

For young attendees, the chance to experience a first flight was among the most anticipated attractions.

Teknofest Istanbul also served as a stage for Türkiye’s aviation and defense industry. The final day featured breathtaking performances by Solotürk, the Turkish Stars and F-16 fighter jets, alongside displays of ATAK helicopters, Hürkuş aircraft, ANKA drones and the Bayraktar TB2, TB3 and AKINCI unmanned aerial vehicles.

Admission to the festival is free of charge, though online registration is required. Visiting hours are set between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., with organizers encouraging the use of public transportation.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony for the technology competitions and an official closing program attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

A major highlight of the week was the final of the World Drone Cup, Teknofest’s largest international competition. Contestants from 26 countries competed in the high-speed event, with South Korea’s Minjae Kim claiming first place.

Yuki Hashimoto of Japan secured second, while another South Korean competitor, Minseog Lee, placed third.

The winners received their awards from Defense Industry Agency President Haluk Görgün.