Teenager’s axe, knife rampage injures 7 in Eskişehir

ESKISEHIR
An 18-year-old male, allegedly influenced by a computer game, went on a violent rampage in the western province of Eskişehir, injuring seven people.

The suspect, identified as Arda K., dressed in an assault vest, helmet and mask resembling a game character, terrorized citizens in the Uludere neighborhood, attacking with an axe and knife, all while broadcasting his actions live on social media.

 Wearing the emblem of the Nazi “black sun” on his chest, he took to the streets, targeting random individuals in the area.

Police believe that video games may have influenced Arda K., although the full motive behind the attack is currently unknown.

Arda K. first appeared at a tram spot in Uludere and attacked the citizens sitting in the tea shop in Tepebaşı Mosque courtyard with a knife, assaulting several people.

A police officer on duty nearby managed to apprehend Arda K. after he attempted to flee.

The suspect, who uses the name “Skreewie” on social media, left behind a 17-page manifesto, in which he described himself as a “cleaner” and a “modern-day saint.”

The document detailed his attack preparations, his admiration for Brenton Tarrant, the perpetrator of the New Zealand Christchurch mosque shootings, as well as similar names, and what he planned to do if apprehended.

In his manifesto, Arda K. revealed that his original target was the Communist Party of Türkiye (TKP) building. “I had to carry out this attack much earlier than I had planned,” he wrote, explaining that his change in plans led to the attack on citizens in Uludere instead.

