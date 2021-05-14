Tech zones exports reach $5.8 billion

The amount of total exports from Turkey’s 87 Technology Development Zones has reached $5.8 billion in 21 years, according to data by the Industry and Technology Ministry.

More than 6,500 companies, including 322 firms with foreign capital, have been operating in these zones as of the end of April, data showed.

These firms racked up nearly 123.4 billion liras ($14.5 billion) in revenues since 2001. They have concluded 40,305 projects, and nearly 11,000 projects are in progress.

A total of 1,277 patent registrations have been completed, and 2,800 patent applications are in the pipeline.

On top of that, the utility model and industrial design registrations will reach 700 and 300, respectively, within the Technology Development Zones in the upcoming months.

There are 10 tech zones each in Istanbul and Ankara, five in the northwestern industrial province of Kocaeli, four in the Aegean province of İzmir and two each in the Central Anatolian provinces of Konya and Kayseri, the southeastern province of Gaziantep, the Mediterranean provinces of Antalya and Mersin, the southern province of Hatay, the Marmara province of Bursa and the Black Sea province of Trabzon. There is a tech zone in other 43 provinces.

Infrastructure development works are in progress in 14 tech zones, with two in Ankara, and one each in Antalya, Batman, Bursa, Çankırı, Giresun, Hatay, Istanbul, Kayseri, Kırklareli, Mersin, Osmaniye and Yalova.

