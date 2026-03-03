Tech Visa brings 22 startups to country: Ministry report

ANKARA
Türkiye’s Tech Visa Program drew applications from 47 countries and brought 22 technology startups to Türkiye after positive evaluations, the Industry and Technology Ministry said in its 2025 activity report.

The ministry said the program is designed to attract entrepreneurs and specialists and make Türkiye a hub for global tech initiatives.

The report said the National Technology Directorate General was reshaped into the National Technology and Artificial Intelligence Directorate General as Ankara steps up work on “reliable and ethical” AI and the data, infrastructure and skills needed to scale it.

According to the report, the number of startups that have benefited from the Tech Visa Program reached 58 as of last year.

As part of wider startup support, 667 ventures earned a “tech entrepreneurship badge” by the end of 2025, while 400,000 digital certificates or badges were issued to 225,000 recipients via a portal used by academia, business and public institutions.

The ministry said 35 firms were admitted to the Turcorn 100 scaling program, while the Technology and Innovation Fund — worth 475 million liras — invested 123 million lira in eight startups.

On human capital, the report highlighted the Sector on Campus Program, designed to build stronger links between universities and industry and train qualified talent.

As of 2025, it said the program was carried out with 108 companies and 204 universities, bringing 9,573 students together across 330 courses.

The report said 2,500 students were accepted into the National Technology Expertise Programs in the 2024-2025 academic year, focusing on advanced fields such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving technologies and chip design.

It also pointed to its technology workshops, which operate in 81 provinces with 131 workshops. Since 2019, the ministry said 9,490 students have completed three-year training in 11 technology fields.

 

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
