Teams recover bodies of students hit by waves in Black Sea

Teams recover bodies of students hit by waves in Black Sea

TRABZON
Teams recover bodies of students hit by waves in Black Sea

Search teams have recovered the bodies of two high school students who were swept into the sea while trying to capture footage of the waves reaching meters high amid fierce storms in the Black Sea province of Trabzon.

Rescue operations for 16-year-old Emir Berke Aşık and Uğurcan Korkmaz were initiated immediately on Nov. 27 by divers and the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) rescue teams.

The operation, spearheaded by an approximately 100-member team and other teams from neighboring cities, has been diligently underway for four days amid the risks posed by the currents in the Black Sea.

On the fourth day of the search efforts, approximately 2 kilometers away from the incident site, the personal belongings of the students, including a coat, mobile phone, pen and a sum of money, were discovered.

In light of this finding, the teams intensified their search efforts at this particular location.

One day after the discovery of the students' belongings, Korkmaz’s body was located in a rocky area on the shoreline approximately 100 meters from the presumed location of his disappearance.

Hours later, the governor’s office announced that the teams also recovered the body of Aşık as well.

"It has been five days since the search operations began. We are genuinely saddened. Not being able to find them was a sorrow for all of us. Today, the search teams reached one of the bodies. The examination confirmed that the deceased was our student named Uğurcan Korkmaz," Trabzon Governor Aziz Yıldırım told reporters before the team reached the body of the other student.

An inspector was sent to the students' school on suspicion of administrative negligence for being on the shore at a time when the students should have been at school, and an investigation was launched into the incident, the governor noted.

Emphasizing that local authorities and AFAD had issued a storm warning to the city before the incident, he urged residents to take these warnings seriously and take appropriate precautions.

lost, found, dead,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Chevron to develop natural gas field off Cyprus

Chevron to develop natural gas field off Cyprus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Chevron to develop natural gas field off Cyprus

    Chevron to develop natural gas field off Cyprus

  2. Mansur Yavaş applies to seek reelection as Ankara mayor

    Mansur Yavaş applies to seek reelection as Ankara mayor

  3. Türkiye, Israel trade barbs on social media in Hamas row

    Türkiye, Israel trade barbs on social media in Hamas row

  4. Erdoğan vows to pursue Gaza peace despite truce setback

    Erdoğan vows to pursue Gaza peace despite truce setback

  5. No gas price hike in December, says BOTAŞ

    No gas price hike in December, says BOTAŞ
Recommended
Mansur Yavaş applies to seek reelection as Ankara mayor

Mansur Yavaş applies to seek reelection as Ankara mayor
Türkiye, Israel trade barbs on social media in Hamas row

Türkiye, Israel trade barbs on social media in Hamas row
Erdoğan vows to pursue Gaza peace despite truce setback

Erdoğan vows to pursue Gaza peace despite truce setback
NATO chief hopeful for Swedens inclusion in the alliance

NATO chief hopeful for Sweden's inclusion in the alliance
Parliamentary head calls for digital copyright law for web payments

Parliamentary head calls for digital copyright law for web payments
Court dismisses Turkish medical group administration

Court dismisses Turkish medical group administration
WORLD Ukraine accuses Russia of killing surrendering soldiers

Ukraine accuses Russia of killing surrendering soldiers

Kiev accused Russia on Saturday of committing a war crime by executing Ukrainian soldiers who had signalled their intention to surrender.
ECONOMY Chevron to develop natural gas field off Cyprus

Chevron to develop natural gas field off Cyprus

The Greek Cyprus government and U.S. energy company Chevron have reached a deal on how to develop the Aphrodite gas field, the first to be discovered under the seafloor off Cyprus, an official Friday. The field is estimated to hold 4.2 trillion cubic feet of gas.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.