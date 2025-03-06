Teams clear 500 truckloads of snow per day in eastern city

Teams clear 500 truckloads of snow per day in eastern city

ERZURUM
Teams clear 500 truckloads of snow per day in eastern city

A relentless snowstorm has enveloped the eastern city of Erzurum, with the municipal teams launching an unceasing effort to clear the snow and removing around 500 truckloads every day in response.

 

Zafer Aynalı, secretary-general of the municipality, highlighted the scale of the operation, revealing that teams work meticulously across 7,700 kilometers of roads and 1,500 settlements.

 

"Our teams are on the field 24 hours a day, ensuring that residents face no difficulties," Aynalı explained.

 

After securing pedestrian and vehicle access, teams gather the snow, load it onto trucks and transport it out of the city, he explained. According to Aynalı, the snow removal operation has cost the city an average of 1 million Turkish Liras daily since Nov. 25 last year.

 

In addition to clearing the roads and ensuring security, municipal teams played a crucial role in rescuing patients from rural areas and ensuring timely medical care amid the severe snowstorm taking hold of the province.

 

The municipality also demonstrated compassion for stray animals, placing food at strategic locations to help them survive the harsh winter conditions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

    Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

  2. The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

    The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

  3. Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

    Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

  4. Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

    Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

  5. Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

    Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire
Recommended
Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen
Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials
Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’
Woman found alive in forest dies in hospital

Woman found alive in forest dies in hospital
Türkiye urges against provocations in Syria after Latakia incidents

Türkiye urges against provocations in Syria after Latakia incidents
Let’s plan European security together, Erdoğan tells EU

Let’s plan European security together, Erdoğan tells EU
Türkiye gains strategic edge in global defense, diplomacy: presidential advisor

Türkiye gains strategic edge in global defense, diplomacy: presidential advisor
WORLD The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Womens Day

The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

Imagine a world where women are denied the fundamental rights to education, voting, property and autonomy. A world where safety, dignity, and independence are not guarantees, but daily battles. This world, though seemingly archaic, remains a harsh reality for too many women and girls.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿