Teams clear 500 truckloads of snow per day in eastern city

ERZURUM

A relentless snowstorm has enveloped the eastern city of Erzurum, with the municipal teams launching an unceasing effort to clear the snow and removing around 500 truckloads every day in response.

Zafer Aynalı, secretary-general of the municipality, highlighted the scale of the operation, revealing that teams work meticulously across 7,700 kilometers of roads and 1,500 settlements.

"Our teams are on the field 24 hours a day, ensuring that residents face no difficulties," Aynalı explained.

After securing pedestrian and vehicle access, teams gather the snow, load it onto trucks and transport it out of the city, he explained. According to Aynalı, the snow removal operation has cost the city an average of 1 million Turkish Liras daily since Nov. 25 last year.

In addition to clearing the roads and ensuring security, municipal teams played a crucial role in rescuing patients from rural areas and ensuring timely medical care amid the severe snowstorm taking hold of the province.

The municipality also demonstrated compassion for stray animals, placing food at strategic locations to help them survive the harsh winter conditions.