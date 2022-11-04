Teacher establishes ‘cat village’

TRABZON – Demirören News Agency
A teacher has established a venue for the cats, which he called the “Cat Village,” in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, where he feeds more than 200 cats and kittens.

“The society needs to learn to live with cats,” Necmi Aksu said in an interview he gave while feeding the cats.

The “Cat Village” is located on a 700-square-meter land he rented in the Ortahisar district. Aksu’s priority is to look after impaired and sick cats and kittens.

When asked how he is funding this special living arrangement, he thanked all the locals who donate cat food to the “village.”

Highlighting that he is writing books and novels, Aksu noted, “I spend my salary and the income I earn from the book sales on the cats.”

“Feeding the cats mostly tires me economically,” the cat-loving teacher said, stating that from time to time he is receiving bank loans to finance the “village.” However, he is happy.

“It was my childhood dream to open such a venue,” he added.

