Teacher canoes to arrive at school

Zülal Atagün - MUĞLA

An environmentalist secondary-school teacher in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris district prefers to use his canoe to get to school some 19 kilometers away from his house.

If the weather conditions do not permit him to canoe, he uses his bike.

“I canoe or pedal in order not to harm nature,” said Cihan Şen, who is training in information technologies at İnci Narin Yerlici Secondary School in the Orhaniye district.

His house is in the Selimiye district, some 19 kilometers away from the sea and some 14 kilometers away from the road.

If the weather is fine, he wakes up at 5 a.m. and takes his canoe. It takes three hours for him to reach the school.

On the other days, he uses his bike to reach the school. “I arrive at the school after an hour ride,” he noted.

Saying that he has always been sensitive to nature, Şen added that he “never ever had a driving license and always used public transport” until he found work in Marmaris.

“Trekking and pedaling were always in my life, I love sports so much,” he expressed.

Proud to be a member of an association working on heirlooms, Şen said that one of the things that give him a kick in life is to participate in the harvesting of peanuts and olives.