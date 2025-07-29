Tax inspectors uncover record undeclared income in first half

ISTANBUL
The Tax Inspection Board (VDK) has identified a historic level of undeclared income in the first half of 2025, revealing a total tax base discrepancy of 225.5 billion Turkish Liras ($55.5 billion).

According to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry, this marks the highest inspection result ever recorded in the country.

Between January and June, tax inspectors intensified their audit efforts, uncovering a discrepancy of 134.89 billion liras — nearly matching the entire amount found in all of 2024, which stood at 159.75 billion liras.

Compared to the same period last year, discrepancies rose by approximately 180 percent.

The Ministry also reported that taxpayers invited to clarify their declarations increased their reported income by 42.3 billion lira, resulting in an additional 2.7 billion lira in taxes — surpassing last year’s full-year figures in just six months.

VDK launched two major oversight programs targeting high-compliance taxpayer groups before declaration periods. One program reached 40,000 taxpayers, 18,000 of whom increased their declared income by 32 billion liras. A second program focused on 10,000 individuals affiliated with large-scale companies is still ongoing.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek praised the proactive inspection strategy, stating, “We are determined to fight informality in every sector and through every method. Our intensive audits are strengthening tax justice and preventing unfair gains. The results of these inspections reflect the success of our efforts.”

