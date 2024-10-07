Taurus Mountains host scores of climbing enthusiasts

ANTALYA

The Bey Mountains, ranging in altitude from 600 to 3,086 meters and forming a western extension of the Taurus Mountains in Antalya, attract adventure seekers nearly year-round with their exclusive climbing routes at various elevations.

The Taurus Mountains offer climbing enthusiasts a variety of activities, from rock climbing and trekking to cave exploration and canyoning, under the auspices of the Turkish Mountaineering Federation and the Youth and Sports Ministry, according to Hasan Altuntaş, the head of the Taurus Nature Sports Club (TODOKS).

After taking all necessary safety measures under the supervision of knowledgeable trainers within the scope of such activities, both foreign and local climbing enthusiasts savor an exceptional scenic splendor at the summit of the Taurus Mountains.

Climbers from all over the world visit the camps at the Taurus Mountains particularly after September, when the weather cools off, according to Altuntaş, who also mentioned that skilled climbers may be found in the area for a full year.

Noting that rock climbing is an extremely safe sport as long as safety precautions are followed, Altuntaş mentioned that athletes as young as 7 years old and as old as 86 years old participate in this sport at the mountains.

“It's no different than driving or walking on the road provided you have the right tools and training. Climbers should have a thorough understanding of the equipment and training that complies with federation requirements,” he explained.

He further mentioned that they also train climbing enthusiasts for search and rescue operations in order to forestall any insecure situations in this sense.

Altuntaş also drew attention to the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya’s shining spot among the major locations for nature sports worldwide.

“Antalya ranks third in the nature sports worldwide, with 1,000 climbing routes in Geyikbayırı, Olympos and Çitdibi,” he said.

Altuntaş stated that Antalya's ability to offer simultaneously climbing, trekking, swimming and skiing activities to sports enthusiasts is the fact that distinguishes the province as a popular destination.

Bekir Özbilim, a 58-year-old doctor climbing the Bey Mountains, said that after his retirement, he decided to do mountaineering, a sport he had longed for during his university years

Özbilim, who began his climbing journey with trekking in the Taurus Mountains, noted that he has traveled to many places both in the country and abroad and that Antalya stands out as the most outstanding destination for mountain and rock-climbing activities.

“Even though these locations are familiar to Europeans, I want the whole world to be aware of them,” Özbilim concluded.