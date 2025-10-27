TARSİM pays out over $640 million in agricultural insurance claims

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s Agricultural Insurance Pool (TARSİM) has paid 27 billion Turkish Liras ($643 million) in compensation to insured farmers and producers this year, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry and TARSİM Board Chairman Ahmet Bağcı.

Bağcı announced that more than 500,000 damage notifications were filed across all branches of agricultural insurance in 2025.

The crops most affected included hazelnuts, wheat, grapes, sunflowers, apricots, barley, corn, chickpeas, apples, walnuts and almonds, while the provinces with the highest number of claims were Manisa, Giresun, Ordu, Malatya, Balıkesir, Denizli and Amasya, he unveiled.

Highlighting the impact of climate change on Türkiye, Bağcı noted that the country, located in the Mediterranean Basin, has been severely affected by extreme weather events.

“This year, especially in crop production, meteorological disasters were experienced intensely,” he said. February brought severe weather to the Mediterranean region, March to the Aegean and in April, much of the country was hit by sharp temperature drops, leading to one of the most severe frost events in recent years, he explained.

Of the total compensation, 23 billion liras was paid specifically for frost damage, while 2 billion liras was allocated for losses caused by drought.

Bağcı also pointed to widespread wildfires triggered by high temperatures, which damaged olive and fruit trees as well as wheat and barley fields in provinces including İzmir, Manisa, Tekirdağ, Bilecik, Adana, Diyarbakır and Şanlıurfa. Additionally, he noted that wildlife attacks contributed to agricultural losses in several regions.

