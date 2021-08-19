Taliban will pretend to look like good boy: Expert

  • August 19 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The Taliban will pretend to look like a good boy to the international community to keep control of war-torn Afghanistan and its collapsed economy, a Turkish international relations professor has said.

“The country saw only wars in the last four decades. There is nothing more important to the Taliban than international aid and support. That’s why they visit Russia and China,” Ahmet Kasım Han told daily Hürriyet on Aug. 18.

According to the professor, to get the support in need, the Taliban promised China not to intervene in the Xinjiang Uyghur region. “They also gave Moscow a word that they would not support al-Qaida or ISIL in Central Asia,” Kasım said.

Taliban wants Afghanistan to be recognized as a legitimate country so they will behave like a good boy, he added.

When asked if they would succeed in being good boys, Kasım replied, “Unknown. As the answer is unknown, people get uneasy.”

According to the latest poll in Afghanistan, 70 percent of the population opposed living in a Taliban regime, he reminded.

Hurricane Grace bore down on Mexico’s Caribbean coast on Aug. 18, grounding flights and forcing tourists in some hotels along the Riviera Maya to hunker down overnight in storm shelters.
Turkey has been building a new generation of comprehensive free trade agreements (FTAs) ​​that include services, investments and public procurement in order to increase exports, strengthen the competitiveness of the industry and attract foreign capital, the country’s trade minister said on Aug. 17. 
Galatasaray confirmed on Aug. 18 that defender Marcao was left off its squad for assaulting teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu.