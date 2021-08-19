Taliban will pretend to look like good boy: Expert

ISTANBUL

The Taliban will pretend to look like a good boy to the international community to keep control of war-torn Afghanistan and its collapsed economy, a Turkish international relations professor has said.



“The country saw only wars in the last four decades. There is nothing more important to the Taliban than international aid and support. That’s why they visit Russia and China,” Ahmet Kasım Han told daily Hürriyet on Aug. 18.



According to the professor, to get the support in need, the Taliban promised China not to intervene in the Xinjiang Uyghur region. “They also gave Moscow a word that they would not support al-Qaida or ISIL in Central Asia,” Kasım said.



Taliban wants Afghanistan to be recognized as a legitimate country so they will behave like a good boy, he added.



When asked if they would succeed in being good boys, Kasım replied, “Unknown. As the answer is unknown, people get uneasy.”



According to the latest poll in Afghanistan, 70 percent of the population opposed living in a Taliban regime, he reminded.