Taliban order Afghan girls’ schools shut hours after reopening

  • March 23 2022 09:21:00

KABUL
The Taliban ordered secondary girls schools in Afghanistan to shut on Mar. 23 just hours after they reopened, an official confirmed, sparking confusion over the policy reversal by the hardline Islamist group.

"Yes, it’s true," Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani told AFP when asked to confirm reports that girls had been ordered home.

An AFP team was filming at Zarghona High School in the capital Kabul when a teacher entered and ordered everyone to go home.

Crestfallen students, back in class for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August last year, tearfully packed up their belongings and filed out.

The international community has made the right to education for all a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the new Taliban regime.

