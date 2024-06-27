Taiwan raises China travel alert over death penalty threat

Taiwan raises China travel alert over death penalty threat

TAIPEI CITY
Taiwan raises China travel alert over death penalty threat

Taiwan's government on Thursday urged the public to avoid "unnecessary travel" to China after Beijing announced "diehard" supporters of the island's independence could face the death penalty.

China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has refused to rule out using force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

Last week, Beijing published judicial guidelines on criminal punishments for supporters of Taiwanese independence, including the death penalty for "particularly serious" cases involving "diehard" independence advocates, state media reported.

Taiwan's top China policy body, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), on Thursday raised its travel warning to the second-highest "orange" level as a result.

"After an overall assessment, the government deems it necessary to raise the travel alert on mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau... and advises people to avoid unnecessary travel," said MAC spokesman Liang Wen-chieh.

If Taiwanese people must go to China, Liang advised them to refrain from discussing sensitive issues, photographing military sites, airports and ports, and "carrying books related to politics, history and religion".

Beijing has not conducted top-level communications with Taipei since 2016 and has branded the island's President Lai Ching-te a "dangerous separatist".

On Monday, Lai said China "has no right to punish" Taiwanese people for their views or advocacy.

The United States has also criticised Beijing's death penalty guidelines, with the State Department condemning the "escalatory and destabilising language and actions of PRC (People's Republic of China) officials."

Beijing has stepped up pressure on Taiwan in recent years and following Lai's inauguration last month China held military drills around the island.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

    Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

  2. EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

    EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

  3. Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

    Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

  4. 'Stress test': Olive oil producers adapt to climate change

    'Stress test': Olive oil producers adapt to climate change

  5. Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections

    Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections
Recommended
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued
Palestinians flee as Israeli forces return to Gazas north

Palestinians flee as Israeli forces return to Gaza's north
Mongolians vote as anger grows over corruption and economy

Mongolians vote as anger grows over corruption and economy
EU summit strikes deal on von der Leyen for commission chief

EU summit strikes deal on von der Leyen for commission chief
Bolivia arrests 17 as failed coup deepens instability

Bolivia arrests 17 as failed coup deepens instability
Sole reformist in race as Iranians vote for new president

Sole reformist in race as Iranians vote for new president
Xi says China planning major reforms ahead of key political meeting

Xi says China planning 'major' reforms ahead of key political meeting
WORLD 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with tsunami waves expected along some coastlines.
ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Türkiye posted a foreign trade deficit of $6.5 billion in May, marking a significant 48 percent decline from the same month of last year, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿