Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

TOKYO

Mainland Chinese visitors to Japan tumbled 60.7 percent in January year-on-year, figures showed on Wednesday, in the continued fallout from the countries' diplomatic spat.

"Last year, the lunar new year began in late January, but this year it fell in mid-February," the Japan National Tourism Organization said as it published the data.

"Additionally, the Chinese government issued a warning advising against travel to Japan. Factors such as reduced flight frequencies also contributed to the number of foreign visitors to Japan falling below the level of the same month last year," a statement said.

Previously Chinese visitors were the biggest contingent, contributing to a tourism boom in the land of cherry blossom and Mount Fuji that was fueled by a weak yen making shopping cheap.

But in January this year, South Korea was the biggest source with 1.2 million visitors, up 21.6 percent, compared with 385,300 from mainland China, down from 980,520 in January 2025.

Visitors from Hong Kong also tumbled 17.9 percent.

Overall the number of visitors to Japan fell 4.9 percent to 3.597 million in January compared to the same period last year.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that Japan could intervene militarily if Beijing sought to take Taiwan by force.

Beijing summoned Tokyo's ambassador and on Nov. 14 warned Chinese citizens against visiting Japan, citing "significant risks to the personal safety and lives of Chinese citizens."

The number of Chinese visitors to Japan already tumbled 45 percent in December to 330,000.