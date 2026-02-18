Germany does not need same fighter jets as France: Merz

Germany does not need same fighter jets as France: Merz

BERLIN
Germany does not need same fighter jets as France: Merz

Germany does not need the same fighter jets as France, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday, signaling that Berlin could abandon a flagship joint defense project.

"The French need, in the next generation of fighter jets, an aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons and operating from an aircraft carrier. That's not what we currently need in the German military," Merz said on the German podcast Machtwechsel.

The Future Combat Aircraft System (FCAS) program was launched in 2017 to replace France's Rafale jet and the Eurofighter planes used by Germany and Spain by 2040.

But the scheme, jointly developed by the three countries, stalled last year as France's Dassault Aviation got into heated disputes with Airbus, which represents German and Spanish interests in the project.

The project has also fallen foul of wider Franco-German disagreements, with Berlin accusing Paris of not making enough effort to boost defense spending.

Merz had previously pledged a decision on FCAS by the end of last year but has postponed making the final call.

France has continued to insist the project is viable.

Merz said on the podcast that France and Germany were now "at odds over the specifications and profiles" of the kind of aircraft they needed.

"The question now is: Do we have the strength and the will to build two aircraft for these two different requirement profiles, or only one?" he asked.

If this issue is not resolved, he said Germany would "not be able to continue the project," adding that there were "other countries in Europe" ready to work with Berlin.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

    Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

  2. Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

    Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

  3. Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects

    Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects

  4. Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

    Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

  5. Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp

    Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp
Recommended
Top Israeli minister pushes for emigration of West Bank Palestinians

Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians
Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp

Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp
Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on
Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run

Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run
Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting

Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting
WORLD Top Israeli minister pushes for emigration of West Bank Palestinians

Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

A senior Israeli far-right minister has vowed to encourage "emigration" from the Palestinian territories, despite mounting criticism of recent measures tightening Israel's control over the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed on Feb. 18, marking a 0.2-point drop from the previous quarter.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿