Taiwan man sentenced to 220 years for human trafficking

A foreign national arrested in the Mediterranean province of Antalya on charges of human trafficking has been handed a historic sentence of 220 years in prison, marking the highest penalty ever imposed for this crime, according to a statement from the governor's office.

The case dates back to April 2021, when the gendarmerie's anti-migrant smuggling teams sprang into action following a tip-off. An extensive investigation revealed that the suspect had been operating within the Kemer district.

The investigation unveiled a scheme in which a Taiwanese national lured individuals to Türkiye with the promise of job opportunities. Upon arrival, the victims — 33 in total — had their passports and mobile phones confiscated and were coerced into fraudulent activities through information systems.

An operation on April 26, 2021, led to the rescue of all trafficking victims. Simultaneously, the Taiwanese suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

Legal proceedings were initiated by the Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor's Office against the Taiwanese citizen. The accused was sentenced to an extraordinary cumulative prison term of 220 years, equating to six years and eight months behind bars for each victim.

Both the Antalya Regional Administrative Court and the Supreme Court upheld the initial verdict.

