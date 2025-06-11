Syria’s Sharaa faces assassination risk, US envoy says

WASHINGTON

The U.S. ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria has voiced concern over the potential assassination plot against Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa by opposition elements.

Speaking to Al-Monitor, Tom Barrack noted that Sharaa’s efforts to establish renewed ties with Western nations and promote an inclusive governance model at home have made him a target for disaffected militant factions.

“We need to coordinate a protection system around [Sharaa],” he said.

Barrack underscored the threat posed by breakaway factions of foreign fighters who allied with Sharaa during the swift military campaign that unseated Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

As Syria’s new leadership attempts to absorb these seasoned fighters into the national army, extremist groups such as ISIL are actively trying to recruit them, he said.

The longer economic hardship persists in Syria, “the more fraction groups you're going to have that are going to say, ‘This is our opportunity to disrupt,’” the U.S. envoy said.

“We need to deter any of those possible enemy assailants before they get there,” Barrack said, emphasizing that this would necessitate close intelligence cooperation among U.S. allies rather than direct military involvement.

CENTCOM chief hails Türkiye’s role

Meanwhile, the head of U.S. Central Command said that Türkiye is playing a "very positive role" in the integration of northeastern Syria with the country’s central government.

Asked about ongoing efforts to integrate the YPG terrorist organization in northeast with the country’s leadership in Damascus, CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said the talks are "actually going well right now," but acknowledged that there are "some sticking points" remaining.

"What's happening is you have the Syrian Kurds are talking directly to Sharaa, and the Syrian government right now," Kurilla said during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

"Turkey [Türkiye] has played a very positive role in that. That is a big piece for the stability, in terms of that. I think they got to figure out how to run all of the administration of their country. They have a few people that are running the country right now. I am very concerned with the stability, but I think the fact that we are at the table now, having those discussions, the upside is great. The downside is very low to being at the table," he added.

Asked if the U.S.' train and equip mission for Syrian partners should be modified to include government forces, Kurilla said: "I think that would have to be a wait and see."