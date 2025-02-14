Syria’s crucial national talks to exclude YPG

Syria’s crucial national talks to exclude YPG

DAMASCUS
Syria’s crucial national talks to exclude YPG

The conference to chart Syria’s political future will include all segments of Syrian society except for the YPG terrorist organization and loyalists of the repressive former government of Bashar al-Assad, organizers have said.

Armed groups in Syria that resist disarming and reject the authority of the Defense Ministry will not be invited to the National Dialogue Conference, said Hassan al-Dughaim, spokesman for a Preparatory Committee for the conference.

Talking to reporters in the capital Damascus, Dughaim added that the PKK/YPG terror group does not represent the Syrian people.

"The conference is a patriotic platform that rejects sectarian and ethnic divisions. The conference is a national dialogue, not a demonstration of military power.”

Since the fall of the Assad regime, the PKK/YPG has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a “terror corridor” along the border with Türkiye.

The spokesperson said that the number of participants will depend on public consultations, adding: “The conference represents all Syrians, not a specific group.

"The views of our people, especially those living in provinces such as Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, will be taken into account and direct communication will be established with them,” he said, referring to the YPG-held territories.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. However, Washington has cooperated with YPG under the pretext to fight the ISIL terrorist organization- a longstanding issue between Türkiye and the U.S.

Members of the Preparatory Committee for the National Dialogue Conference was established this week by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to build a future and write a social contract based on national reconciliation, justice, reform and representation among the Syrian people.

The date of the conference will be determined later.

Meanwhile, Turkish media also reported that the Paris conference on Syria did not invite any representative linked to YPG. The Feb. 13 conference among European and Arab nations was attended by Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

In the event, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Syria's interim government to cooperate with YPG, calling the new rulers to “fully integrate” the terror group into the Syrian transition, calling them “precious allies.”

Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

    Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

  2. Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

    Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

  3. Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

    Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

  4. Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

    Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

  5. Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco

    Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco
Recommended
Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap
Zelensky seeks security guarantees as US presses end to Ukraine war

Zelensky seeks 'security guarantees' as US presses end to Ukraine war
Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement
Hamas confirms to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday

Hamas confirms to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday
Iranian foreign minister to visit Oman for regional conference

Iranian foreign minister to visit Oman for regional conference
Zelensky says visiting Türkiye soon

Zelensky says visiting Türkiye soon
WORLD Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas handed three Israeli hostages over to the Red Cross on Saturday in an exchange that is also set to see the release of 369 Palestinians from Israeli custody, the latest such swap under an ongoing truce deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rose 7.1% year-on-year in January, totaling $10.3 billion, despite the economic stagnation and recession concerns of the EU, according to Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) data, compiled by Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿